Esports debuts at Asian Games: PUBG to Dota 2, list of the seven medal sports

The Asian Games, which began in Hangzhou, China on Saturday, feature athletes competing in a total of 481 events across various disciplines. This time, there is also the official inclusion of seven esports games.

Vietnam Esports players participate in the Group C match between Tajikistan and Vietnam during the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province on September 24.(AFP)

Esports made its debut as a demonstration sport at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang. Subsequently in 2020, at the Olympic Council of Asia's 39th General Assembly, esports was granted approval as an official medal sport for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

List of seven esports in Hangzhou Asian games

League of Legends: This popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game pits teams of players against each other in a quest to destroy the opposing Nexus before the enemy team breaks theirs.

Arena of Valor Asian Games Version: It is a multiplayer online battle arena game, designed for mobile devices. In a simulated battlefield, which is roughly divided into three main lanes, 10 players are divided into two teams to fight against the opponent team. Each team needs to collaborate to destroy the Opponent’s Base.

Peace Elite Asian Games Version: A rebranded version of PUBG Mobile, this battle royale game sees players vying to be the last person or team standing on a shrinking map, employing a variety of weapons and tactics.

Dota 2: A sequel to Defense of the Ancients, this is another popular MOBA where two teams of five players each vie to destroy the opponent's Ancient structure while controlling powerful heroes. It is one of the most-played games on Steam.

Dream Three Kingdoms 2: This is a strategy and management game set in the Three Kingdoms period of Chinese history, where players build armies, engage in battles, and manage resources to secure victory.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition: Part of the classic fighting game series, players select characters with unique fighting styles and special moves to engage in one-on-one battles.

EA SPORTS FC ONLINE: Formerly known as FIFA Online 4, this is a football (soccer) simulation game, where players manage and compete with virtual football teams.

Is India participating in Asian games esports events?

Indian teams participate in four esports events – League of Legends, EA SPORTS FC ONLINE, Dota 2 and Street Fighter V: Champion Edition.

The 19th Asian Games, taking place in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8, involve over 12,000 athletes from all 45 members of the Olympic Council of Asia. This 15-day event will continue until October 8.