Every upcoming Assassin’s Creed games: Mirage, Infinity and more on the way

A few months back Ubisoft has revealed its upcoming Assassin’s Creed titles during the AC franchise’s 15thanniversary special celebration event. Among the upcoming installments of AC franchise, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the big reveal which showcases what Ubisoft is planning for their new gen Assassin’s Creed title.

Image Credit: Ubisoft

Here is a list for all upcoming Assassin’s Creed title-

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Ubisoft is set to discover the franchise’s early days with Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The story will feature younger Basim from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, with a smaller and more story driven adventure set in Baghdad. With the AC Mirage trailer Ubisoft made it very clear that this title will focus on the original elements of AC series like hidden blade K.O, social stealth, rooftop tailing, knife throw and more.

A recent leak from notorious twitter leaker ScriptLeakR6 claimed that Ubisoft pushed Assassin’s Creed Mirage launch to 2024. It also indicates that Ubisoft Ivory Tower is also delaying Project Orlando.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity

Assassin’s Creed Infinity, is an interactive project where players can hop between different historical periods while progressing in the modern day. The first two titles to join infinity hub are Codename Red and Codename Hexe.

Codename Red

Developed by Ubisoft Quebec, Codename Red is an upcoming AC project based on Japanese lore. The team behind Codename Red is the core team of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Ubi promises to deliver a shinobi story arc while keeping the AC theme intact. Codename Red will be the next RPG title after AC Mirage. Fans can expect to receive any update about Red in early 2024.

Codename Hexe

Developed by Ubisoft Montreal, Codename Hexe is taking a different approach to the franchise. This project will explore and discover the infamous witch trials from 16thCentury Europe.

Codename Jade

Codename Jade is going to be the first open world mobile game for the Assassin’s Creed Franchise

In this handheld device game, players can create their own Assassin avatar and parkour across the Great Wall of China. Jade will portray the 215 BCE periods and will deliver every bit of AC elements. Ubisoft is taking time with this project because they promised to deliver an optimized touch control.

