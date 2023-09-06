Experience the power of sound with JBL Bluetooth speakers

Immerse yourself in a world of unparalleled audio quality and innovation as we delve into JBL Bluetooth speakers. From soulful melodies to heart-pounding beats, JBL has established itself as a global leader in delivering an exceptional auditory experience. In this blog, "Experience the Power of Sound with JBL Bluetooth Speaker," we will uncover the technological marvels and features that make JBL speakers stand out.

Whether you're an audiophile, a party enthusiast, or simply seeking portable music companionship, join us on a journey to discover how JBL's cutting-edge engineering transforms sound into a mesmerising sensation.

1. JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Radiator, Vibrant Colours with Rugged Design, PartyBoost, IPX7 Waterproof & Type C (Without Mic, Black)

Elevate your music moments with the JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Boasting signature sound accompanied by powerful bass radiators, it delivers a captivating audio experience. Its vibrant colours and rugged design make it a stylish yet durable companion. With features like PartyBoost, IPX7 waterproofing, and Type C connectivity, this JBL bluetooth speaker is the ultimate choice for immersive sound anytime, anywhere.

Product Specifications:

Brand: JBL

Model Name: Flip

Product Dimensions: 18.1 x 6.9 x 7.4 cm; 725.75 Grams

Batteries: 1 Lithium Metal batteries required.

Hardware Interface: USB

Compatible Devices: Smartphones

Colour Screen: No

Audio Output Mode: Stereo

Speakers Nominal Output Power: 20 Watts

Pros Cons Signature sound with powerful bass radiator No built-in microphone Vibrant colours with rugged design No colour screen PartyBoost feature for enhanced connectivity No voice-assistant integration

2. JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black)

Introducing the JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker – a powerhouse of pro sound in a compact design. With up to 12 hours of playtime and IP67 water and dustproof certification, it's your ultimate outdoor companion. Enjoy enhanced connectivity through PartyBoost and personalise your experience with the dedicated app.

Product Specifications:

Brand Name: JBL

Speaker Type: Outdoor

Colour Name: Black

Peak Power Handling - Speakers: 30 Watts

Product Dimensions: 50 x 50 x 28 cm; 550 Grams

Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required.

Country of Origin: China

Item Weight: 550 g

Pros Cons Pro sound & 12-hour playtime No built-in microphone IP67 water & dustproof No microphone for calls PartyBoost for enhanced connectivity Voice assistant integration missing

3. JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic, JBL Signature Sound, Vibrant Colour Options with IPX7 Waterproof & AUX (Blue)

Experience music like never before with the JBL Go 2 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Featuring JBL's Signature Sound, it delivers powerful audio in a compact design. With its built-in microphone, you can take calls effortlessly. Choose from vibrant colour options and enjoy the freedom of IPX7 waterproofing. The JBL Bluetooth speaker also offers AUX compatibility for added convenience.

Product Specifications:

Brand: JBL

Manufacturer: Harman International Industries, Inc

Model Name: JBLGO2BLU

Product Dimensions: 8.6 x 3.16 x 7.12 cm; 184 Grams

Batteries: 1 Lithium Metal batteries required. (included)

Compatible Devices: Audio Player, Laptop, Mobile, Tablet

Speakers Nominal Output Power: 3 Watts

Pros Cons JBL Signature Sound No microphone for calls Vibrant colour options Limited playtime IPX7 waterproofing No voice assistant integration

4. JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colours with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Black)

Elevate your audio experience with the JBL Go 3 Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Boasting Pro Sound technology, this JBL bluetooth speaker delivers exceptional audio performance. The rugged fabric design in vibrant colours adds a touch of style, while the waterproof feature ensures durability. With Type C connectivity, this compact speaker is your ideal on-the-go companion.

Product Specifications:

Brand Name: JBL

Speaker Type: Portable Speaker

Colour Name: Black

RMS Power Range - Speakers: 4 Watts

Peak Power Handling - Speakers: 4.2 Watts

Product Dimensions: 6.9 x 8.6 x 4 cm; 209 grams

Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required.

Item Weight: 209 g

Pros Cons Pro Sound No built-in microphone Vibrant colours with rugged design No voice assistant integration Waterproof & Type C connectivity Limited playtime

5. JBL Clip 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, JBL Pro Sound, Integrated Carabiner, Vibrant Colours with Rugged Fabric Design, Dust & Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue & Pink)

Elevate your music on the go with the JBL Clip 4 Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Featuring JBL Pro Sound technology, it delivers exceptional audio quality. The integrated carabiner allows easy attachment to bags or belts. It's stylish and durable with a rugged fabric design in vibrant colours. Dust and waterproof, along with Type C connectivity, ensures a versatile and reliable audio companion.

Product Specifications:

Brand Name: JBL

Speaker Type: Bookshelf

Colour Name: Blue & Pink

RMS Power Range - Speakers: 16 Watts

Product Dimensions: 6.3 x 11.9 x 18 cm; 239 Grams

Batteries: 1 CR123A batteries required.

Manufacturer: Harman International Industries, Inc

Country of Origin: Vietnam

Item Weight: 239 g

Pros Cons JBL Pro Sound No built-in microphone Integrated carabiner for easy carrying Limited playtime Dust & waterproof; Vibrant colours No voice assistant integration

6. JBL Partybox Encore Essential | Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker | 100W Monstrous Pro Sound | Dynamic Light Show | Upto 6Hrs Playtime | Built-in Powerbank | Mic Support PartyBox App (Black)

Experience ultimate party vibes with the JBL PartyBox Encore Essential Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker. Unleash a monstrous 100W Pro Sound, setting the stage for an epic gathering. The dynamic light show enhances the ambience, while up to 6 hours of playtime keeps the party going. Enjoy added convenience with a built-in power bank, mic support, and the PartyBox App for personalised control.

Product Specifications:

Brand: JBL

Model Name: PartyBox Encore Essential

Product Dimensions: 32.7 x 27.6 x 29.3 cm; 5.9 Kilograms

Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)

Compatible Devices: Laptop, Android Phones, iPad, Tablet, iPhone

Audio Output Mode: Stereo

Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: 2.1

Speakers Maximum Output Power: 100 Watts

Pros Cons Monstrous 100W Pro Sound Limited 6-hour playtime Dynamic Light Show No voice assistant integration Built-in Powerbank; Mic Support Large and heavy design

7. JBL Partybox 110 | Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker | 160W Monstrous Pro Sound | Dynamic Light Show | Upto 12Hrs Playtime | Built-in Powerbank | Guitar & Mic Support PartyBox App (Black)

Elevate your party experience with the JBL PartyBox 110 Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker. Boasting a monstrous 160W Pro Sound, it delivers an immersive audio experience. The dynamic light show creates a vibrant atmosphere, complementing up to 12 hours of playtime. It's the ultimate entertainment solution with a built-in power bank, guitar and mic support, and the PartyBox App.

Product Specifications:

Brand: JBL

Model Name: Partybox 110

Product Dimensions: 30 x 29.5 x 56.8 cm; 10.84 Kilograms

Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)

Item Model Number: JBLPARTYBOX110IN

Compatible Devices: Laptop, Audio Player, Tablet, Android, iPhone

Audio Output Mode: Stereo

Speakers Maximum Output Power: 160 Watts

Pros Cons Monstrous 160W sound for powerful audio Large and bulky, not very portable Dynamic light show adds to the party atmosphere Limited battery life of up to 12 hours Guitar and microphone support for live performances Built-in power bank might not fully charge devices

8. JBL Charge 5, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, 20 Hrs Playtime, Powerful Bass Radiators, Built-in 7500mAh Power Bank, PartyBoost, IP67 Water & Dustproof (Without Mic, Black)

Raise your audio game with the JBL Charge 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Experience pro sound quality with powerful bass radiators. With 20 hours of playtime and a built-in 7500mAh power bank, the party never stops. Enjoy enhanced connectivity through PartyBoost JBL bluetooth speakers and embrace its rugged design with IP67 water and dustproof protection.

Product Specifications:

Brand: JBL

Manufacturer: Harman International

Model Name: Charge 5

Product Dimensions: 22.3 x 9.4 x 9.7 cm; 960 Grams

Batteries: 1 Lithium Metal batteries required. (included)

Compatible Devices: Laptop, Television, Personal Computer, Tablet, Smartphone

Special Features: Waterproof, Built-in Powerbank, Dustproof

Number of Items: 1

Audio Output Mode: Mono

Speakers Nominal Output Power: 40 Watts

Pros Cons Powerful sound with Pro Sound and bass radiators No microphone support Long 20-hour playtime for extended use Relatively larger size for a portable speaker Built-in 7500mAh power bank for device charging Lack of built-in microphone might limit usability

9. JBL Charge 4, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Radiator, 7500mAh Built-in Powerbank, Connect+, IPX7 Waterproof, AUX & Type C (Without Mic, Camo)

Experience music like never before with the JBL Charge 4 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Its signature sound, featuring powerful bass radiators, delivers an immersive audio experience. The built-in 7500mAh power bank ensures long-lasting entertainment. With Connect+ technology, connect multiple JBL speakers for amplified sound. IPX7 waterproofing, AUX, and Type C connectivity make it versatile and durable.

Product Specifications:

Brand: JBL

Manufacturer: Harman

Model Name: Charge

Product Dimensions: 25 x 14.5 x 11 cm; 960 Grams

Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. (included)

Compatible Devices: Tablet, Smartphone

Special Features: Waterproof

Speakers Maximum Output Power: 30 Watts

Speaker Connectivity: Wireless

Pros Cons Signature sound with powerful bass radiator No microphone support Built-in 7500mAh power bank for device charging Lack of microphone limits interactive features IPX7 waterproof for outdoor and water-related use AUX and Type C inputs offer fewer connection options

10. JBL Boombox 2 | Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker | Massive 24Hrs Playtime | Monstrous Sound with Powerful Bass | Built-in Powerbank PartyBoost | IPX7 | BT 5.1 | AUX (Black)

Unleash the JBL Boombox 2 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker for an extraordinary audio journey. With a colossal 24 hours of playtime, experience non-stop entertainment. Its monstrous sound, powered by deep bass, ensures an immersive experience. The built-in powerbank and PartyBoost feature add convenience and connectivity. IPX7 waterproofing, BT 5.1, and AUX compatibility make it your ultimate musical companion.

Product Specifications:

Brand: JBL

Manufacturer: HARMAN International Industries

Model Name: JBLBOOMBOX2

Product Dimensions: 48.4 x 20.1 x 25.6 cm; 5.91 Kilograms

Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. (included)

Compatible Devices: Laptop, Android Phones, iPad, Tablet, iPhone

Audio Output Mode: Stereo

Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: 2.1

Speakers Maximum Output Power: 80 Watts

Pros Cons Massive 24-hour playtime Large and heavy design might not be very portable Monstrous sound with powerful bass Bulky size can limit convenience in some settings Built-in power bank and PartyBoost feature Limited wired connection options with AUX input

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 JBL Flip 5 Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Vibrant Colours with Rugged Design Party Boost JBL Flip 6 Pro Sound Upto 12 Hours Playtime IP67 Water & Dustproof JBL Go 2 JBL Signature Sound Vibrant Colour Options IPX7 Waterproof JBL Go 3 Pro Sound Vibrant Colours with Rugged Fabric Design Waterproof JBL Clip 4 JBL Pro Sound Integrated Carabiner Vibrant Colours with Rugged Fabric Design JBL Partybox Encore Essential 100W Monstrous Pro Sound Dynamic Light Show Built-in Powerbank JBL Partybox 110 160W Monstrous Pro Sound Dynamic Light Show Guitar & Mic Support PartyBox App JBL Charge 5 Pro Sound 20 Hrs Playtime Powerful Bass Radiators JBL Charge 4 Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Radiator 7500mAh Built-in Powerbank IPX7 Waterproof JBL Boombox 2 Massive 24Hrs Playtime Monstrous Sound with Powerful Bass Built-in Powerbank PartyBoost

Best overall product

The JBL Partybox 110 is the ultimate wireless Bluetooth party speaker that sets itself apart as the best overall product in its category. Its powerful 160W Monstrous Pro Sound delivers an unparalleled audio experience, filling any space with rich and dynamic sound. Its dynamic light show gives your parties an electrifying visual dimension, creating a captivating ambience. Boasting up to 12 hours of playtime, the speaker ensures non-stop entertainment throughout the event.

Furthermore, the built-in power bank feature is a game-changer, allowing you to charge your devices on the go. The inclusion of guitar and microphone support extends its versatility, letting you host sing-alongs or even small performances. The PartyBox App enhances user control, customisation, and interaction, adding a modern touch to your entertainment setup.

Combining stellar sound quality, dazzling visuals, extended playtime, and a plethora of features, the JBL Partybox 110 guarantees an all-in-one package for unforgettable gatherings, making this JBL bluetooth speaker the best overall choice for those seeking the pinnacle of party speaker excellence.

Best value for money

At a price of ₹6999, the JBL Flip 5 stands as the epitome of value for money in the realm of wireless portable Bluetooth speakers. Boasting JBL's renowned signature sound, including powerful bass radiators, it ensures an immersive auditory experience that belies its compact size. Its vibrant colour options coupled with a rugged design not only add a dash of style but also promise durability, making it suitable for various environments.

The PartyBoost feature lets you amplify the audio by connecting multiple compatible JBL speakers, enhancing the party atmosphere without breaking the bank. With an IPX7 waterproof rating, it fearlessly accompanies you by the poolside or on outdoor adventures. The integration of a Type-C charging port adds convenience to the mix.

By seamlessly blending top-notch audio quality, durability, water resistance, and the ability to sync with other devices, the JBL Flip 5 unquestionably delivers unparalleled value for its price, making it the prime choice for those seeking an affordable yet exceptional portable speaker solution.

How to find the best JBL bluetooth speaker?

To discover the best JBL Bluetooth speaker for outdoor use, follow these steps. First, assess your requirements: consider usage, portability, and features like waterproofing or party mode. Next, read online reviews and comparisons to narrow down options. Focus on essential features like sound quality, battery life, and connectivity stability. Check JBL's official website for detailed specifications. Compare prices across various platforms and take advantage of discounts or sales. Prioritise authorised sellers to ensure authenticity and warranty coverage. Finally, make an informed decision that aligns with your preferences and needs, ensuring you get the best JBL Bluetooth speaker that offers optimal performance within your budget.