Explained: How is UN planning to detect methane emissions using satellite data

The United Nations on Friday announced a high-tech, satellite-based global methane detection system to alert government and private agencies against the emissions. Launched during the ongoing COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Italy, the Methane Alert and Response System (MARS) can be a vital tool to help precisely locate major methane leaks.

How will MARS help to curb Global warming?

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) says, “MARS is a data-to-action platform set up as part of the UNEP International Methane Emissions Observatory (IMEO) strategy to get policy-relevant data into the right hands for emissions mitigation.”

MARS will be the first publicly available global satellite system to identify major emission events, alert stakeholders, and support and track mitigation progress. It will help in early detection of methane leaks making it possible to respond faster.

“Beginning with very large point sources from the energy sector, MARS will integrate data from the rapidly expanding system of methane-detecting satellites to include lower-emitting area sources and more frequent detection. Data on coal, waste, livestock and rice will be added gradually to MARS to support Global Methane Pledge implementation,” UNEP adds.

It further informs that the new system will provide technical or advisory services to help in assessing mitigation options. “UNEP will continue to monitor the event location and make the data and analysis available to the public between 45 and 75 days after detection.”

Why to target only Methane related emissions?

Methane, a by-product of decomposing organic matter and the main component of natural gas used in power plants, contributes just a small portion of all greenhouse gas emissions brought on by humans, but it has an 80 times greater heat-trapping capacity per unit of mass than carbon dioxide.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, we need to reduce methane emissions at least 30% by 2030 to keep the target of limiting global warming to 1.5°C within reach.

Methane curb is by far the most effective step towards climate conservation because Methane stays in the atmosphere for only around ten years, in contrast to hundreds of years for CO2, thus methane emission reduction has a more immediate impact on Climate change.

“Reducing methane emissions can make a big and rapid difference, as this gas leaves the atmosphere far quicker than carbon dioxide. The Methane Alert and Response System is a big step in helping governments and companies deliver on this important short-term climate goal,” Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP stated.

