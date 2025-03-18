Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

External monitors for laptops in 2025 are essential for multi-monitor setup: 10 recommendations for you

ByAffiliate Desk
Mar 18, 2025 12:15 PM IST

Discover the top 10 external monitors for laptops with great value and advanced features. Boost productivity, gaming, or creativity with the perfect display.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

BenQ GW2490 24 1920x1080p FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% sRGB|Eye-careU|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall mountable(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,220

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Value For Money

ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) Led Monitor with Supporting Hdmi, Vga Input, Hd 1366 X 768 Pixels, 16.7M Colors, Glossy Panel, Slim Design & Wall Mountable, Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Overall Product

Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) Pixels VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Eye Care Features (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FRONTECH 22 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1680 X 1050 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors| HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0060,Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG UltraWide 29 inch (73 cm) IPS FHD, 2560x1080 Pixels, Color Calibrated, 100Hz, 7W x 2 Inbuilt Speaker, USB-C, Display Port, HDMI, White Color-29WQ600 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Monitor, 32 inch (81.28cm), 250 nits, 75hz, 1800R Curved wide screen, FHD, 1080p, Wall Mountable, VGA, HDMI, Ultra Slim Bezel, Metal stand, Built-in Speakers View Details checkDetails

₹13,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 24-Inch(59.8cm) FHD, 75 Hz Refresh Rate, 1800R Curved 1,920 X 1,080 LED Monitor, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD Freesync, Game Mode, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Port (LS24C360EAWXXL, Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 24-inch (60.46cm) FHD, IPS Display, 100 Hz, 1920 x 1080 Flat Monitor, Bezel Less Design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Display Port (LS24C330GAWXXL, Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MagicRaven Portable Monitor, 15.6 1920 * 1080P IPS Laptop Screen, 60Hz Lightweight and Slim Travel Monitor with Full-Featured USB C HDMI Port, Gaming Display for PC Switch Xbox PS3/4/5 View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo L-Series 54.48 cm (21.4inch) | FHD Ultraslim Monitor |16.7Mn Colors, 75Hz, 4ms, AMD FreeSync, HDMI,TUV Eye Comfort & Low Blue Light, Smart Display Customization Artery, Grey, L22e-40 View Details checkDetails

₹7,050

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Are you in need of an external monitor for your laptop that offers enhanced display and functionality? Look no further! We have compiled a list of the top 10 external monitors for laptops that are guaranteed to elevate your computing experience. Whether you're a gamer, a professional, or a student, there's a monitor on this list that is perfect for your needs. From high resolution to fast refresh rates, we've got you covered. Read on to find the ideal external monitor for your laptop.

Enhance productivity with a sleek external monitor for your laptop.
Enhance productivity with a sleek external monitor for your laptop.

Loading Suggestions...

The BenQ GW2490 Bezel-less Monitor is a sleek and stylish option that offers stunning visual quality. With a bezel-less design and Brightness Intelligence Technology, this monitor provides a truly immersive viewing experience. Its 1080p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate ensure crisp and smooth visuals, making it ideal for gaming and productivity.

Specifications

Resolution
1920x1080
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Size
24 inches
Panel Type
IPS
Response Time
5ms

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Sleek bezel-less design

affiliate-tick

Brightness Intelligence Technology for enhanced visuals

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited to 60Hz refresh rate

Click Here to Buy

BenQ GW2490 24 1920x1080p FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% sRGB|Eye-careU|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall mountable(Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Zebronics ZEB-V19HD LED Monitor is a budget-friendly option that doesn't compromise on performance. With support for wall-mounting and a high-definition display, this monitor is perfect for those seeking versatility and clarity. Its 18.5-inch screen and slim profile make it a great choice for compact setups.

Specifications

Resolution
1366x768
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Size
18.5 inches
Panel Type
LED
Response Time
6ms

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Budget-friendly

affiliate-tick

Supports wall-mounting

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Lower resolution compared to other options

Click Here to Buy

ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) Led Monitor with Supporting Hdmi, Vga Input, Hd 1366 X 768 Pixels, 16.7M Colors, Glossy Panel, Slim Design & Wall Mountable, Black

Loading Suggestions...

The Acer 1920x1080 Monitor is a high-performance option tailored for gamers and professionals. With a 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology, this monitor delivers ultra-smooth visuals and reduced screen tearing. The 24.5-inch screen provides ample real estate for multitasking and immersive gaming experiences.

Specifications

Resolution
1920x1080
Refresh Rate
144Hz
Size
24.5 inches
Panel Type
TN
Response Time
1ms

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High refresh rate for smooth gaming

affiliate-tick

AMD FreeSync technology

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

TN panel may have limited viewing angles

Click Here to Buy

Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) Pixels VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Eye Care Features (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The FRONTECH LED Monitor is a versatile option that offers HD resolution and multiple interface options. With a 21.5-inch screen and a slim design, this monitor is suitable for a wide range of applications, from office work to entertainment. Its multiple connectivity ports ensure compatibility with various devices.

Specifications

Resolution
1920x1080
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Size
21.5 inches
Panel Type
LED
Response Time
5ms

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

HD resolution for crisp visuals

affiliate-tick

Multiple interface options

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited to 60Hz refresh rate

Click Here to Buy

FRONTECH 22 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1680 X 1050 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors| HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0060,Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The LG UltraWide 2560x1080 Monitor is an excellent choice for users seeking a wide aspect ratio and calibrated color accuracy. With a 29-inch screen and sRGB over 99%, this monitor is perfect for content creators and professionals who require precise color reproduction. Its ultra-wide format enhances productivity and immersive experiences.

Specifications

Resolution
2560x1080
Refresh Rate
75Hz
Size
29 inches
Panel Type
IPS
Response Time
5ms

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Ultra-wide format for enhanced productivity

affiliate-tick

Calibrated color accuracy

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited to 75Hz refresh rate

Click Here to Buy

LG UltraWide 29 inch (73 cm) IPS FHD, 2560x1080 Pixels, Color Calibrated, 100Hz, 7W x 2 Inbuilt Speaker, USB-C, Display Port, HDMI, White Color-29WQ600

Loading Suggestions...

The Zebronics AC32FHD Monitor is a feature-packed option with a focus on audio and visuals. With a 32-inch screen and built-in speakers, this monitor offers an all-in-one solution for entertainment and productivity. Its slim bezels and mountable design make it a versatile choice for any setup.

Specifications

Resolution
1920x1080
Refresh Rate
75Hz
Size
32 inches
Panel Type
VA
Response Time
4ms

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Built-in speakers for immersive audio

affiliate-tick

Mountable design for flexibility

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May require additional space due to larger size

Click Here to Buy

ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Monitor, 32 inch (81.28cm), 250 nits, 75hz, 1800R Curved wide screen, FHD, 1080p, Wall Mountable, VGA, HDMI, Ultra Slim Bezel, Metal stand, Built-in Speakers

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 24-inch Monitor with FreeSync is a reliable and high-quality option for users seeking seamless gaming experiences. With a 75Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support, this monitor eliminates screen tearing and stuttering, providing smooth visuals. Its slim design and adjustable stand offer flexibility and ergonomic comfort.

Specifications

Resolution
1920x1080
Refresh Rate
75Hz
Size
24 inches
Panel Type
PLS
Response Time
5ms

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

FreeSync support for smooth gaming

affiliate-tick

Adjustable stand for ergonomic comfort

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited to 75Hz refresh rate

Click Here to Buy

Samsung 24-Inch(59.8cm) FHD, 75 Hz Refresh Rate, 1800R Curved 1,920 X 1,080 LED Monitor, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD Freesync, Game Mode, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Port (LS24C360EAWXXL, Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 24-inch Monitor with 60.46cm Screen offers a balance of affordability and functionality. With a 60Hz refresh rate and a 24-inch screen, this monitor is suitable for everyday use and casual gaming. Its slim bezels and energy-efficient design make it an eco-friendly choice for users.

Specifications

Resolution
1920x1080
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Size
24 inches
Panel Type
TN
Response Time
5ms

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Affordable and energy-efficient

affiliate-tick

Slim bezels for a modern look

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited to 60Hz refresh rate

Click Here to Buy

Samsung 24-inch (60.46cm) FHD, IPS Display, 100 Hz, 1920 x 1080 Flat Monitor, Bezel Less Design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Display Port (LS24C330GAWXXL, Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The MagicRaven Portable Lightweight Monitor is a convenient and travel-friendly option for users on the go. With a compact size and compatibility with various devices, this monitor is perfect for presentations, gaming, and work on the move. Its lightweight design and plug-and-play functionality make it a versatile choice for any situation.

Specifications

Resolution
1920x1080
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Size
15.6 inches
Panel Type
IPS
Response Time
6ms

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Portable and lightweight design

affiliate-tick

Plug-and-play functionality for convenience

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Smaller screen size may not be suitable for all users

Click Here to Buy

MagicRaven Portable Monitor, 15.6 1920 * 1080P IPS Laptop Screen, 60Hz Lightweight and Slim Travel Monitor with Full-Featured USB C HDMI Port, Gaming Display for PC Switch Xbox PS3/4/5

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo Ultraslim Monitor with FreeSync offers a sleek and modern design with advanced features for enhanced visual experiences. With a 75Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology, this monitor delivers smooth and tear-free visuals for gaming and multimedia. Its customizable settings and eco-friendly design make it a versatile and sustainable choice.

Specifications

Resolution
1920x1080
Refresh Rate
75Hz
Size
23.8 inches
Panel Type
IPS
Response Time
4ms

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Sleek and ultraslim design

affiliate-tick

Customizable settings for personalized experience

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May not be suitable for users seeking larger screen sizes

Click Here to Buy

Lenovo L-Series 54.48 cm (21.4inch) | FHD Ultraslim Monitor |16.7Mn Colors, 75Hz, 4ms, AMD FreeSync, HDMI,TUV Eye Comfort & Low Blue Light, Smart Display Customization Artery, Grey, L22e-40

Top 3 features of best external monitors for laptop

Best External Monitors in 2025ResolutionRefresh RateSizePanel TypeResponse Time
BenQ GW2490 Bezel-less Monitor1920x108060Hz24 inchesIPS5ms
Zebronics ZEB-V19HD LED Monitor1366x76860Hz18.5 inchesLED6ms
Acer 1920x1080 Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate1920x1080144Hz24.5 inchesTN1ms
FRONTECH LED Monitor with HD Resolution1920x108060Hz21.5 inchesLED5ms
LG UltraWide 2560x1080 Monitor2560x108075Hz29 inchesIPS5ms
Zebronics AC32FHD Monitor with Built-in Speakers1920x108075Hz32 inchesVA4ms
Samsung 24-inch Monitor with FreeSync1920x108075Hz24 inchesPLS5ms
Samsung 24-inch Monitor with 60.46cm Screen1920x108060Hz24 inchesTN5ms
MagicRaven Portable Lightweight Monitor1920x108060Hz15.6 inchesIPS6ms
Lenovo Ultraslim Monitor with FreeSync1920x108075Hz23.8 inchesIPS4ms

Similar articles for you

Best business monitor for 2025: Top 10 options for productivity and reduct eye strain for good

External monitor for laptop to have a multi-monitor setup: 8 USB-C options for your home and office setup

Become a pro gamer with these high refresh rate gaming monitors: Top 10 options from LG, Acer, BenQ and more

Save up to 70% on the best monitors and printers: Top picks from popular brands like HP, Epson, Samsung and more

FAQs on external monitor for laptop

  • What is the price range of these external monitors?

    The price range varies from budget-friendly options to high-performance monitors, catering to a wide range of users' budgets and preferences.

  • Do these monitors support wall-mounting?

    Yes, some of the monitors listed offer support for wall-mounting, providing flexibility and space-saving solutions for different setups.

  • Are these monitors suitable for gaming?

    Several monitors on the list feature high refresh rates and advanced technologies like FreeSync, making them ideal for gaming and multimedia experiences.

  • What are the newest releases in external monitors this year?

    The newest releases in external monitors this year focus on higher resolutions, faster refresh rates, and enhanced connectivity options to meet the growing demands of users.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On