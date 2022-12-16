Eye on 2024, Trump unveils digital trading cards showing him as ‘Superman’

Former US President Donald Trump has already launched his bid for the 2024 Presidential elections. Now, the 76-year-old has announced an online store to sell digital trading cards of himself. The $99 digital cards portray him as a superhero, an old West Sheriff, an astronaut and other figures. Trump's promotion of his digital cards on his social media platform Truth Social has not gone down well with some conservatives. During the launch, he even declared that his four-year-long White House stint was better than Abraham Lincoln and George Washington, New York Times reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While releasing the trading cards, the former US president said America needs a superhero. He is known to have been fascinated by the idea of being projected as a Superman. On his 50th birthday, a cake decorated with a skyline had a cutout of a Superman-like figure with his head attached to the body.

The digital trading cards cost more than $20 which the Republican asks his supporters to contribute. According to report, Trump's campaign will not earn any money from these trading cards which are non-fungible tokens or NFTs. The revenue from the cards will go to Trump under a license deal which is causing worry among his aides. Trump's NFT also has incentives like entry into sweepstakes to meet him or golf at one of his properties. Also, the customers who buy 45 cards can get a ticket to a gala at a Trump resort in Florida. According to the NYT report, the company selling the cards was founded in February in Delaware. The card website has a company address in Utah. However, the company said it is not owned, managed or controlled by Trump.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The company says it uses Trump's name, likeness and image under paid licence from a company called CIC Digital L.L.C which was formed in April last year. The address is said to match the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. The company has Nick Luna, a former assistant to Trump as one of the directors. Author Stephen King tweeted, "Obama, Bush, and Clinton are working for the poor & disadvantaged in their various ways. Trump is selling $99 trading cards. And running for president. Ain't that America, something to see."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Prakash Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life....view detail