Facebook gets updated player for full-screen videos of all lengths: All you need to know

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 06, 2024 12:02 PM IST

The feature will be launched for both iOS and Android, starting with the United States and Canada.

Meta-owned Facebook is getting an updated video player that will bring together Reels, longer videos, and Live content of all lengths, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company has announced.

Facebook's new video player (Image courtesy: Meta)

“Exploring videos on Facebook just got easier,” Meta said in a blog post on Wednesday.

How does the feature work?

(1.) According to Meta, a full-screen, vertically-oriented video will be seen on tapping a video anywhere in the Facebook app. Previously, the clips were oriented horizontally, depending on the duration of the clip,

(2.) Videos will appear automatically, but will have a new full-screen option on most of the horizontal clips. The full-screen option allows people to flip and use the landscape mode.

(3.) Within the upgraded player, the social media giant has improved its recommendations. Now, based on a user's interest, they will be recommended clips they are most likely to enjoy. Also, with a slider at the bottom, one can directly skip to their most favourite part.

(4.) By tapping a video, you can bring controls that take you back 10 seconds. Additional controls will be introduced over the next few weeks, and people can, therefore, watch videos however they like.

(5.) The updated player will be launched for both iOS and Android, starting with the United States and Canada. Globally, it will arrive in the coming months.

 

 

 

 

