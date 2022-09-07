Fake Twitter handle impersonating BSF garnered 30 followers before being deleted

A fake Twitter account which impersonated the official handle of the Border Security Force (BSF) has been deleted after the paramilitary force wrote to the social media giant to take action, and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) flagged as well.

The fake account- @BsfIndia0 impersonated the official Twitter handle- @BSF_India.

On Tuesday, PIB Fact Check tweeted, “A fake Twitter handle named @BsfIndia0 is impersonating as the official Twitter account of Border Security Force. This account is fake. The Twitter account of BSF is @BSF_India. The fake account was deleted within 24 hours.”

In a letter to Twitter, the BSF asked the social media giant to take immediate action against the fake account and bring it down as it was attracting followers who might have thought it was the real account of the paramilitary force.

Speaking to ANI, a senior BSF official said on Wednesday, “We wrote to Twitter on Tuesday to take action against the fake account impersonating the genuine Twitter handle of the BSF. It was asked to bring down the handle. The fake Twitter handle was deleted shortly after we wrote to Twitter.”

By the time @BsfIndia0 on Twitter was declared fake, it had already garnered 30 followers and followed back over 60 individuals on the microblogging website.

