Fans make trend on Twitter in hope for sequel announcement

Bloodborne, the acclaimed action role-playing game developed by FromSoftware, has become a trending topic on Twitter. The game, which launched in 2015 as a PlayStation 4 exclusive, still has a devoted following years after its release, with many fans hoping for a sequel.

Bloodborne offered players a deep combat system and a richly detailed backstory. (Image Credit: Sony)

Like many FromSoftware games, Bloodborne offered players a deep combat system and a richly detailed backstory that allowed them to fully immerse themselves in its intricately crafted world. While many Sony-exclusive titles have made their way to PC since their initial release, there's been no word on a Bloodborne PC port, disappointing fans who have been eagerly waiting for the news.

On May 1, Bloodborne began trending on Twitter, causing excitement among fans of the Souls-like games. The sudden spike in interest can be attributed to a tweet by RinoTheBouncer, a popular gaming content creator on the platform. The tweet featured images featuring unannounced sequels of popular AAA titles like Uncharted 5, The Last of Us Part 3, Ghost of Tsushima 2, and Bloodborne 2, asking gamers to choose only one, while the others will never see the light of day. This single statement prompted gamers on Twitter to make Bloodborne 2 a trending topic.

Some hopeful Bloodborne fans believed the game was trending on Twitter because a sequel was announced, only to be disappointed when they discovered the real reason behind the sudden interest. FromSoftware has a reputation of not always making sequels to their games, so a potential Bloodborne 2 is not guaranteed. Fans hope their passion and demand from the game's community may eventually lead to a sequel, or at least an enhanced PC or PlayStation 5 port of the original game.

While the prospect of a Bloodborne sequel is exciting, it's important to remember that FromSoftware takes its time with game development just like Rockstar Games and GTA 6, and it could be years before we see any news. In the meantime, the only way to experience Bloodborne's haunting world and exhilarating combat is by playing the PS4 version of the game, which continues to be critically acclaimed to this day.

The continued popularity of Bloodborne and the buzz surrounding a potential sequel is a testament to FromSoftware's ability to create games that resonate with players long after their initial release. With their reputation for crafting complex worlds and satisfying gameplay, it's no wonder that fans are still eager for more Bloodborne content.

Ultimately, whether or not we get a Bloodborne sequel remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the game's legacy will continue to inspire and captivate gamers for years to come.

