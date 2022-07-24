Fed up of spam calls? Here's how you can block them on your Android phone

Are you fed up of spam calls? Have unwanted calls interrupting your work become a daily routine? Don't worry, you can block these calls if done in a right way. If you are an Android phone user, you can do it within seconds, Hindustan Times sister publication Live Hindustan reported.It is quite easy to block spam call on an Android smartphone, provided it has Google Phone app installed in. Most of the branded smartphones have Google dialler pre-installed in them. It might seem to be a simple dialler app, but it is equipped with features including spam call blocker.

All you need to do is follow these steps to automatically block all the spam calls. An interesting thing to note is that there is no need to download any third party application:STEP 1: Open the Google Phone App and tap the menu icon on the top right corner.STEP 2: Tap the ‘Settings’ option.STEP 3: Select ‘Caller ID & Spam' feature in the 'Settings' menu. STEP 4: Tapping the feature will lead to three options. The first option ‘Enabled by default’ is the one which leads to the caller and Spam ID being flashed when a call is received. STEP 5: The second option is ‘Filter Spam calls’. Activating this will save you from being bugged by suspected spam callers. STEP 6: An interesting thing to note is that the app recognises only those callers as spam who have been marked by the Google Dialler users. The calls not marked as spam will continue to come on your phone.STEP 7: The ‘Spam call’ option mostly blocks those calls which are delivered on your OTP or through other sources.

