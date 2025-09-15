Flipkart, Amazon mega sales to start soon: All big deals you can expect

Shoppers across India are gearing up as Flipkart and Amazon prepare to launch their flagship annual sales. Flipkart has teased the return of its Big Billion Days 2025 with a “Coming Soon” banner on its homepage, while Amazon is also preparing for its Great Indian Festival 2025. Both mega sale events typically coincide with the festive season, which could offer shoppers an opportunity to grab major discounts on electronics, home appliances, fashion, and more. Flipkart and Amazon are preparing huge festive sales, promising major discounts on gadgets, appliances, and more.(Pexels)

Big Deals on Smartphones (Expected)

Electronics are likely to dominate the sales, with smartphones leading the charge. The Samsung Galaxy S25, Google Pixel 10, and Samsung Galaxy S24 are expected to see price cuts. The iPhone 16 could also reach its lowest price in India, especially with the recent iPhone 17 series launch. Early leaks suggest that the iPhone 16, originally priced at Rs. 79,900, may drop to around Rs. 51,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Similarly, the iPhone 15 could sell for Rs. 44,999, and the iPhone 14 might hover near Rs. 40,000, depending on ongoing bank offers and discounts. These prices, however, remain speculative and are yet to be officially confirmed.

What Flipkart and Amazon are Promising

Flipkart has promised exclusive early bird offers and a wide range of deals across categories. The platform announced that customers would be able to enjoy discounts on smartphones, electronics, fashion, home essentials and much more. Amazon, in a blog post, announced that the Great Indian Festival 2025 will feature deals from over a million small and medium businesses, D2C startups, entrepreneurs, and popular brands. The event will also include AI-driven shopping experiences, faster delivery, and flexible payment options.

Top Categories to Watch in the Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Laptops: Discounts could reach up to 45% on popular brands, including gaming and AI-powered models.

Discounts could reach up to 45% on popular brands, including gaming and AI-powered models. Printers: Customers may save up to 60% on top printer brands like Canon, HP, and EPSON.

Customers may save up to 60% on top printer brands like Canon, HP, and EPSON. Washing Machines: Expect savings up to 55% on brands such as LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool.

Expect savings up to 55% on brands such as LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool. Air Conditioners: 1-ton and 1.5-ton split ACs could see discounts of up to 55%.

Speakers: Home theatre speakers from brands like boAt and ZEBRONICS may have price cuts up to 60%.

Home theatre speakers from brands like boAt and ZEBRONICS may have price cuts up to 60%. Refrigerators: Discounts on leading models from LG, Whirlpool, and Haier could reach 55%.

Both Flipkart and Amazon's mega sales are set to kick off on 23 September, just a month before Diwali. This will give shoppers across India the chance to upgrade their gadgets, appliances and other essentials at lower prices.