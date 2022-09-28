Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Get Apple iPhone SE for just 13,090

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is underway and will last till September 30. The e-commerce platform is offering attractive discounts across several products including smartphones.

Apple's iPhone SE is priced at around ₹50,000 on the company's official website. But what if you are able to buy it at a price less than ₹14,000? Yes, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is offering a mega discount on this smart-phone. Besides discount, the e-commerce giant is also offering bank offer and exchange offer. After availing the offer, you can get iPhone SE at just ₹13,090, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported. On Flipkart, the 64GB variant of iPhone SE is priced at ₹39,900. But due to the ongoing sale, the price has dropped to ₹29,990. It means that the phone is being sold at ₹9,910 rupees lesser than the MRP. But this is not the limit. You can avail more benefits through various offers available during the sale. If you trade-in your old smartphones, then you can avail a ₹16,900 off. For this, you need to enter the PIN code of the area you live to check the availability of the offer. Remember, the exchange bonus amount will depend on the model and working condition of your existing smartphone. For example, if you manage to get the benefit of the exchange offer, then the price of iPhone SE will come down to just ₹13,090. By using similar offers, the prices of 128 GB and 256 GB variants of iPhone SE will come down to ₹18,090 and ₹28,090 respectively. Flipkart has a lot of offers in store for the customers. The customers having an ICICI Bank credit card can get a ₹1,250 offer on EMI and non-EMI transactions. The ICICI Bank debit card users will get a ₹1,000 discount. You can also get an additional ₹1,500 discount on the purchase of mobile phones costing more than ₹29,999.

