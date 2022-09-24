Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check out deals on smartphones under 15,000

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale started on September 23 and will last till September 30. The mega festival is offering discounts on products across categories. If you are looking forward to buy high-end smartphones, you can get them at prices under ₹15,000, Hindustan Times' business publication Livemint reported. Here are five smartphones which you can buy for less than ₹15,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Samsung Galaxy F23 5GThis smartphone of 128 GB storage costs ₹13,499 on the Flipkart website at the sale. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G has a 5,000 mAh battery and features an eight megapixel front camera. It also boats of a 6.6 inch full HD plus display and has a 50 megapixel triple camera setup on the back.

Oppo K10 5GThis smartphone costs ₹14,999 on the e-commerce website right now. It is being available with a 10 per cent discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and Axis Bank cards. Oppo K10 is backed by a 5,000 mAH battery that runs on MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. The smartphone boasts of dual rear sensors consisting of 48 MP and two megapixel camera.

Poco M4 ProThis smartphone is being sold at ₹10,999 during the Big Billion Days sale. Poco M4 Pro has a 6.43 inches full HD+AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core processor. It is equipped with a 64 MP primary camera paired with eight megapixel and two megapixel camera sensors.

Vivo T1 5GThis smartphone is listed at ₹14,999. On the Flipkart website, the buyers can avail ten per cent discounts through their ICICI Bank or Axis Bank cards. Vivo T1 5G is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and has a 5,000 mAH battery. The phone has a triple camera system on the rear with 50 MP+2 MP+2MP sensors.

Realme 9 Pro 5GYou can buy the smartphone at ₹14,999 during the sale. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and has a 6.6-inch full HD+ display. It has a 16 megapixel front selfie camera.

