This Samsung smartphone priced 96k is available for just below 35k

Published on Oct 19, 2022 06:13 PM IST

In the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone is available at a price of ₹59,999. According to the e-commerce platform's listing, it has an MRP of ₹95,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone(Samsung website)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

If you are planning to buy a foldable smartphone, then this Diwali is the right time for you. Launched last year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available at a price less than 35,000 at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022. It is for the first time that such a massive deal is offered on a foldable smartphone, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphone comes with a clamshell design and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Besides the cover display, it offers a 120 HZ dynamic AMOLED display. On the rear, it has a 12 MP sensor and is driven by a 3,300 mAh battery.In the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone is available at a price of 59,999. According to the e-commerce platform's listing, it has an MRP of 95,999. The shoppers can get a discount of 10,000 which will bring down the price to 49,999. If you wish to exchange an old phone, you can get an exchange bonus of 16,900 which will bring down the price to 33,099. The smartphone also comes with a full-HD resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It has a 1.9 inch AMOLED display of 260x512 pixel resolution, 302 ppi pixel density and Corning Gorilla Glass Protection. The Z Flip 3 supports an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor which has an additional Adreno 660 GPU. It has a storage of 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage. This handset is based on Android 12 1UI4. For clicking pictures, the Samsung Z Flip 3 has a dual camera setup with a OIS-backed 12 MP primary camera which has an ultra wide angle lens. For selfies, it has a 10 MP front camera.

The smartphone is powered by a 3,300 mAH battery unit and 15W fast charging support. It also supports 10W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. It has a type C charging port and is IPX8 rated, which makes it water resistant. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 also has Dolby Atmos audio and stereo speaker setup. This smartphone is available in cream and phantom black colour option.

