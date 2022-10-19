This Samsung smartphone priced 96k is available for just below 35k

If you are planning to buy a foldable smartphone, then this Diwali is the right time for you. Launched last year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available at a price less than ₹35,000 at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022. It is for the first time that such a massive deal is offered on a foldable smartphone, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphone comes with a clamshell design and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Besides the cover display, it offers a 120 HZ dynamic AMOLED display. On the rear, it has a 12 MP sensor and is driven by a 3,300 mAh battery.In the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone is available at a price of ₹59,999. According to the e-commerce platform's listing, it has an MRP of ₹95,999. The shoppers can get a discount of ₹10,000 which will bring down the price to ₹49,999. If you wish to exchange an old phone, you can get an exchange bonus of ₹16,900 which will bring down the price to ₹33,099. The smartphone also comes with a full-HD resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It has a 1.9 inch AMOLED display of 260x512 pixel resolution, 302 ppi pixel density and Corning Gorilla Glass Protection. The Z Flip 3 supports an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor which has an additional Adreno 660 GPU. It has a storage of 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage. This handset is based on Android 12 1UI4. For clicking pictures, the Samsung Z Flip 3 has a dual camera setup with a OIS-backed 12 MP primary camera which has an ultra wide angle lens. For selfies, it has a 10 MP front camera.

The smartphone is powered by a 3,300 mAH battery unit and 15W fast charging support. It also supports 10W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. It has a type C charging port and is IPX8 rated, which makes it water resistant. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 also has Dolby Atmos audio and stereo speaker setup. This smartphone is available in cream and phantom black colour option.

