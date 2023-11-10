Flipkart Diwali Sale: Save more with over 30% in discount on microwave ovens

The Flipkart Diwali salehas already begun, and the deals and offers it presents have caught everyone by surprise. With a tight budget and heavy ambitions, no one wants to settle for a product that's not only useless but costs too much money. When it comes to kitchen appliances, this tendency of not desiring an average product grows significantly as kitchen appliances are naturally expensive. In these appliances, microwave ovens are the need of time as they don't only heat your food but help in making many other dishes.

These microwaves are not easy to buy, and more often than not, naive people who don't have much knowledge about the essential factors required in an ideal microwave oven end up being disappointed and in a fit of rage over the wastage of their hard-earned money.

That's why all of us want to buy a microwave oven with many features and good efficiency at a price reasonable to us. But to achieve this particular goal, one has undergone a series of brainstorming sessions and continuous exhausting surfing on the various e-commerce sites. To make this problem go away and make your life a bit easier amidst the already hectic and tiring life, we have listed the best microwaves along with their details like brands, features, etc. Luckily,Flipkart Diwali sale is live right now to offer you the best prices for your desired product, along with numerous options for you to choose from. Your choice-making is now not so difficult because we filtered out all the best microwave ovens here.

In the Flipkart Diwali Deals,your wish to get a good and efficient microwave at a reasonable price is going to come true. In this blog, we have listed the best microwave brands with the best microwave deals. Check out the article below to get the best products.

Product List

IFB 23 L convection microwave oven

If we are talking about microwave ovens, then this product can certainly not be left behind. In the Flipkart Diwali sale,this product is sure to stand out with its variety of features and stylish design. First of all, defrosting is easy with its weight defrost method. In addition, steam cleaning helps you to clean all the grease from the Oven using steam. With the Express cook button, cooking is easy as you only have to press a button. In addition, the protection is not compromised due to its overheating protection that switches OFF the microwave in case the temperature is too high. Not only this, you can have diversity in your dishes with Power grill and combi tech combination cooking. Multistage cooking and child lock make it truly a reliable product.

Specifications

Brand: IFB

Type: Convection

Capacity: 23L

Colour: Silver

Mount type: Free Standing

Pros Cons Quick start No steam cooking available Auto defrost

2.Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven

If you are looking for a trusted brand in the Flipkart Diwali sale and want to be thoroughly convinced before spending your money, then this product may suit your taste. This product doesn't compromise its quality and comes with a mechanical knob that not only has a long life but is easy to use. With a preheat function, you can quickly start your baking, and the timer helps you to be alert and provides you with a good outcome without compromising the quality, taste or smell of food material. Reheat is available to make your hectic life a bit easier. Due to theFlipkart Diwali sale deals, this fantastic microwave is available at just Rs. 4,799.

Specifications

Brand:Bajaj

Type:Solo

Capacity:17L

Colour:White

Control type:Mechanical knob

Pros Cons High quality Capacity is a bit small. Stylish design Very few features

3. Samsung 28L Convection and Grill Microwave Oven

Samsung is not only a famous brand of smartphones, but it's quite trusted in the world of microwave ovens.The Flipkart Diwali salefeatures this product, which certainly can be considered among the best ones due to its auto-cook menu that helps you to decide how long food should be microwaved to get the perfect dish out. In addition, slim fry technology helps you to fry your food in a minimum amount of oil and also eliminates oil splatters. Moreover, it has a variety of other exciting features like tandoori technology and fermentation function to get the tandoori roti and fresh dough in a simple way. Child lock to ensure safety, power defrost for quick defrost, and Eco mode to consume less power makes Samsung among the most reliable and best microwave brands.

Specifications

Brand:Samsung

Type:Convection and Grill

Capacity:28L

Colour:Black

Mount type:Freestanding

Pros Cons Variety of features There is no backlight in the control panel. Easy to clean

4. LG 20L Solo Microwave Oven

Given the status and public trust, LG can't be left behind in the Flipkart Diwali sale. This microwave oven seems to be one of the best products in terms of technological advancements. This product has intellowave technology that ensures the fast cooking of your food without compromising or damaging the nutrition in the food. The auto-cook menu is enough to make your food easily with a simple click. The touch keypad keeps you updated and well-informed about the state of your food inside and the remaining time it needs to be cooked perfectly. With child lock, the safety of kids at home can be confirmed. This fantastic product can be part of the kitchen at just Rs. 6,490.

Specifications

Brand:LG

Capacity:20L

Colour:Black

Type:Solo

Control type:Touch keypad

Pros Cons Good quality Only good for around three people and not a big family Occupies less space

5. LG 32L Convection Microwave Oven

This is another yet better product from LG in the Flipkart Diwali sale, with a variety of features like Diet Fry that helps you to fry your food in less oil, an auto cook menu to make the most complex of cooking easy with a single click and an Indian roti basket that provides you an easy way to make all types of India rotis like nan, paratha, etc. In addition, it comes with a motorised rotisserie that rotates the food automatically, so you don't have to flip the food manually. Moreover, with pasteurised milk features, you can get fresh and pure milk with a single touch.

Specifications

Brand:LG

Capacity:32L

Colour:Black

Type:Convection

Control type:Tact (Buttons)

PROS CONS Diet fry feature The quality of the heating element needs improvement. Motorised rotisserie

6. Haier 20L Solo Microwave Oven

This product comes with so many features that it can be considered the best in Flipkart Diwali sale.The product contains different power levels so that you can adjust the cooking level according to your choice. It also has a defrost feature, which easily defrosts the veggies and fruits with a simple tap. With the compact body, it occupies less space and looks good with the rest of your kitchen. The constantly working turntable turns whenever you make a cooking decision so that you don't have to turn it manually. The painted cavity ensures uniform heating of the content.

Specifications

Brand:Haier

Capacity:20L

Colour:Black

Type:Solo

Control type:Mechanical knob

Pros Cons Different power levels Features are rather simple. Compact body Not good for a big family

7. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven

Panasonic has always been a trusted brand when it comes to home appliances, and Flipkart's Diwali offer sale is not an exception to it. Its large capacity is enough to make ample amounts of food without the depletion of nutrients present in the content. The most remarkable thing that stands out is its 51 menu options that help you to cook any dish with just a simple click. In addition, smart digital control helps you to manage the device conveniently. This device is available on Flipkart at a 21% discount that doesn't put a burden on your pockets.

Specifications

Brand:Panasonic

Capacity:20L

Colour:Silver

Type:Solo

Control type:Touch keypad (membrane)

Pros Cons Sufficiently large capacity for a solo microwave Very less features 51 menu options

8. Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven

This is another remarkable microwave oven present in the Flipkart Diwali sale.This product is ideal for people who love different kinds of dishes and want to make them quick and perfect. You can make many other dishes using the auto-cook menu and relish the taste of grilled dishes with the help of grill options. In addition, you can make different kinds of main course and desserts with this microwave oven. Moreover, you can heat the food with auto-programmed times and modes. The efficiency of this microwave is due to energetic heat wave ducts that ensure fast and uniform heating.

Specifications

Brand:Panasonic

Capacity:23L

Type: Convection

Colour: Black Mirror

Control type: Touch keypad (membrane)

Pros Cons Quick and uniform heating due to energetic heat wave ducts Consumes much power Multiple cooking options

9. Morphy Richards 30L 200 Microwave Oven

In the Flipkart Diwali sale, we can't leave this fantastic microwave from Morphy Richards. This product, with its diverse auto-cook menu to make 200 different dishes and motorised rotisserie, is sure to win your favour over other products. The cavity is made up of stainless steel that is easy to clean and highly durable, which increases its life span. Moreover, the auto child lock enhances safety measures to avoid unfortunate accidents.

Specifications

Brand:Morphy Richards

Capacity:30L

Type:Convection

Colour:Black

Control type:Touch keypad (membrane)

Pros Cons Diverse auto cook menu It is a bit of an ordinary style. Large capacity

10. ONIDA 23L Air fryer Convection Microwave Oven

This microwave oven from Onida has excellent potential to be the best product in the Flipkart Diwali sale.With an effective and efficient air fryer, you can cook your favourite dishes without deep frying them. The deodoriser keeps the cavity of the oven odourless. In addition, to ease your hectic and fast life, the express cooking mode permits the oven to start without a timer or power, which results in quick heating and cooking. Moreover, a jog dial is present in it to set the power and duration according to your preference, and it also contains a turntable to cook your food uniformly. This device has many features, along with an auto-cook menu and multistage cooking. It seems expensive, but with the Flipkart Diwali Deals,it's at a discounted and affordable price.

Specifications

Brand:ONIDA

Capacity:23L

Type:Convection

Colour: Black

Control type:Jog dial

Pros Cons Efficient air fryer Quality is mediocre Jog dial

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 IFB 23L Convection microwave oven Quick start Auto defrost Multistage cooking Samsung 28L Convection and Grill Microwave Oven High quality Simple and attractive design Mechanical knob Bajaj 17 L Solo Microwave oven Slim fry technology Fermentation function Eco mode to conserve energy LG 20L Solo microwave oven High quality Occupies less space Intellowave technology LG 32L Convection Microwave Oven Diet fry feature Motorised rotisserie Indian roti basket Haier 20L Solo Microwave Oven Different power levels Compact body Painted cavity for uniform heating Panasonic 20L Solo microwave oven Large capacity 51 menu options Smart digital control Panasonic 23L Convection microwave oven Energetic heat wave ducts Multiple cooking options Auto-programmed times and modes for reheating Morphy Richards 30L 200 Microwave oven Large capacity Diverse auto cook menu Highly durable and easy to clean ONIDA 23L Air fryer convection microwave oven Efficient air fryer Express cooking mode Jog dial

Best overall product

It's always best to look for all the desired factors and characters in the product before buying it. But it's easier said than done. So for you to make a fast decision, we have found the product that can be considered best, and that product should be the Samsung 28L Convection and grill microwave oven.This product indeed can be regarded as among the best ones due to its auto-cook menu that helps you to decide how long food should be microwaved to get the perfect dish out. In addition, slim fry technology helps you to fry your food in a minimum amount of oil and also eliminates oil splatters. Moreover, it has a variety of other exciting features like tandoori technology and fermentation function to get the tandoori roti and fresh dough in a simple way. Child lock to ensure safety, power defrost for quick defrost, and Eco mode to consume less power makes Samsung among the most reliable and best microwave brands.

Best value for money

To avoid wasting your money on a product that's unsuitable to you or with less calibre, you should thoroughly look for the product you need in the price range you can afford. To ease your worries, we are here to tell you the best value-for-money product. This product should be and LG 32L Convection Microwave Oven with a variety of features like Diet Fry that helps you to fry your food in less oil, an auto cook menu to make the most complex of cooking easy with a single click and an Indian roti basket that provides you with an easy way to make all types of India rotis like nan, paratha, etc. In addition, it comes with a motorised rotisserie that rotates the food automatically, so you don't have to flip the food manually. Moreover, with pasteurised milk features, you can get fresh and pure milk with a single touch.

How to find the best microwave oven?

No one wants to spend too much money on a product that's not worthy enough. We all love our hard-earned money. Even if we put aside money for now, the disappointment we face when we end up buying a faulty or unsuitable product is too much risk in itself. Therefore, you should keep some key factors in mind firmly before purchasing a product. First of all, be mindful of your budget and look for the products in your range. Secondly, look for a microwave oven with high efficiency and one with overheating protection to ensure safety. Then be careful about all the extra features, and decide calmly if you want to pay for them or not and if you actually need them or not. Lastly, be careful about the terms and conditions of the warranty. It saves you last-minute hassle in case of some unforeseen circumstances.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

