Flipkart Diwali Sale: Bring home king-size bed, enjoy savings of up to 64%

What is the most important thing a person needs after a long and tedious working day? The answer is a relaxing and peaceful good night’s sleep. To function well throughout the day, it is really important to sleep soundly throughout the night. The quality of sleep is directly proportional to the right kind of bed, mattress quality, and ambience. Flipkart Diwali Sale: Get a chance to avail great discounts on luxurious and different king size beds.(Pexels)

A pre-requisite to getting a great and comfortable sleep is having a great quality bed coupled with a high-density mattress. Beds, these days have become a style statement as well. The beds are available in different styles, colors, and frames that present the buyers with a plethora of options available in the market. One should think about the size of the room before buying a bed. It should fit well into your bedroom space. The size of the bed determines the size and price of the mattress. There are many bed styles available to buyers that cater to different needs and demands of the buyer.

There are two types of famous bed styles. One is the box bed and the other bed is without storage space. The box beds are mostly preferred by people, as they can conveniently store household items and spare space for other things to be safely stored away. Many brands sell sublime quality king-size, queen-size, and single beds. We have thoughtfully organized a list of 10 best-quality king-size beds to help buyers reach their decision in a hassle-free manner. The product details are inclusive of a description, features, and specifications. Besides that, it also features the pros and cons of every item so that the readers can easily compare all the different brands and the prices they offer.

For prices, you can explore great deals and offers at the Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023 and choose the one that suits your needs and taste.

Product details

NEUDOT Calton King Hydraulic Bed

The NEUDOT CALTON king hydraulic Bed is spacious and specially engineered to make it last long and provide maximum comfort to the buyer. It comes equipped with particle board. The particle board is denser than the traditional plywood. It is denser and inexpensive. It can last up to a good twenty-five years. The build of this bed is quite firm and sturdy. Get this great quality bed at an amazing deal at the Flipkart Diwali sale. All the other specifications and features are mentioned below.

Specifications

Brand: NEUDOT

Bed Material: Engineered Wood

Finish Type: Melamine

Finish Color: TEAK

Special features: storage box

Pros cons Decent design

2. SPACEWOOD King Box Bed

The SPACEWOOD King Box bed is one of the best products from the Spacewood brand. It is equipped with a slide shutter headboard wherein you can easily store all your important things and essential items within the reach of your hand. Other than this feature, this luxurious bed remains termite and other pests-free due to the particleboard structure. Easy to clean and with a great design, this SPACEWOOD king box bed could make for a perfect addition to your home décor. Get it at 35% off at the Flipkart Diwali sale.

Specifications

Brand: SPACEWOOD

Size: King

Primary Color: Brown

Bed Material Subtype: Particle Board

Finish Color: Natural Teak

Special features: Sliding storage

pros Cons easy installation The color scheme could habe been better

Also read:Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023: Discover dining tables with up to 71% off

3. FLIPKART Perfect Homes King Low Bed

The frosty white Axel King Bed makes for a great visual for the eyes and is engineered to last long and damage-free. The leatherette headboard adds more charm to the complete look of the bed. It works as a cushiony support for your back and head. This also prevents your head from getting hit by the wall. This premium quality bed comes with specific cleaning instructions that one must adhere to make the product all the more durable and look new for a long time, The Flipkart Diwali sale is offering this bed at a great 53% off.

Specifications

Brand: Perfect Homes

Bed Size: King

Bed Type: Platform

Finish Color: Provincial Teak

Special feature: Robust storage

pros cons Attractive design

4. GLOBIA CREATIONS Axel King Bed

The frosty white Axel King Bed makes for a great visual for the eyes and is engineered to last long and damage-free. The leatherette headboard adds more charm to the complete look of the bed. It works as a cushiony support for your back and head. This also prevents your head getting hit by the wall. This premium quality bed comes with specific cleaning instructions that the one must adhere to make the product all the more durable and look new for a long time, The Flipkart Diwali sale is offering this bed at a great 53% off.

Specifications

Brand: GLOBIA CREATIONS

Bed Size: King

Finish Color: Frosty White

Headboard Type: Upholstered

Special feature: leatherette headboard

Pros Cons Available in three different sizes No storage box

5. SUNCROWN Furniture King Size Bed

The king-size bed is sure to catch the eye of the buyer with its basic yet traditional headboard and a wooden finish and pattern. With the simplistic and no-over-the-top design, this king-size bed promises the utmost comfort and durability to the buyer. It is perfect for people with kids or pets who sleep on their beds. Its solid wood material ensures the durability of the product. It comes with an instruction manual that helps in easily assembling the bed. The King Size bed is available at 42% off at the Flipkart Diwali sale 2023.

Specifications

Bed Size: King

Delivery Condition: DIY(Do-It-Yourself)

Storage Included: Yes

Finish Color: Honey

Special feature: easy-to-assemble

pros Cons Comes with a storage box Can be a little expensive for some buyers

6.TREVI Bolton 2.0 King Bed

The supreme quality TREVI BOLTON 2.0 king bed comprises a Headboard made up of particle board material that ensures that the quality of the bed remains intact. The bed model is offered in different colors that could enhance the beauty and charm of your living space. The dark finish colors could be a fresh addition to your homes and rooms. The laminate finish ensures that your bed structure remains dust and scratch-resistant. You can avail great discounts and deals on beds at the Flipkart Diwali sale just like this bed which has up to 49% off on the original price

Specifications

Brand: TREVI BOLTON

Bed Size: King

Bed Material Subtype: Particle Board

Finish Color: Wenge

Special Feature: Laminate finish

pros Cons Open and closed storage

7. Fresh Up Box Bed

The fresh Up Box bed comes with detailed compartments. These compartments allow the user to store all kinds of household items with complete ease. The built-in storage can be used for stacking quilts pillows or other bed sheets and many such items. This makes your living space look and feel more organized, neat, and disciplined. You can avail of this box bed at a great 58% off on the original price. The king-size bed box comes with an upholstered headboard that provides great support for your back and cushion padding helps in leaning conveniently against it.

Specifications

Brand: Fresh Up

Bed Size: King

Bed Type: Platform

Headboard Material Subtype: Suede Leather

Finish Color: White

Special feature: Smooth headboard

Pros Cons Elegant design Available in single size only

8. Bharat Lifestyle Amsterdam King Bed

The Bharat Lifestyle Amsterdam has a huge storage space that could provide a lot of room for your bedroom essentials. From the color to its design, this king-size box bed is a great fit for any urban home with modern décor and aesthetics. At the Flipkart Diwali sale, you can get this amazing bed model at up to 40% off its original rate. Available in two sizes, this bed promises maximum comfort and space. All the other features and specifications of this product are listed below.

Specifications

Bed Size: King

Delivery Condition: Knock Down

Finish Type: Laminate

Finish Color: Wenge

Special feature:

Pros Cons Available in different colors No storage option

Also read:Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023: Explore plastic chairs with up to 71% off

9. Flipkart Perfect Homes metal King Bed

This metal king bed promises durability and solid quality. The material is strong and it is available in different colors. This means that the buyer has a good range of color choices and they can select one according to their preference. Get this great quality bed at 64% off at the Flipkart Diwali sale 2023. The light grey color provides elegance and style that would upscale the décor of your living space. The light grey and black finish color could make for a unique color scheme. All the other specifications and features are listed below.

Specifications

Brand: PERFECT HOMES

Bed Material: Metal

Upholstery Type: Tufted

Upholstery Color: Light Grey

Finish color: Grey and black

Pros Cons Unique color scheme

10. SPRINGTEK King Bed

The SPRINGTEK King bed is a well-built and designed structure that will support your spine firmly below the mattress. The look is simple and the design is minimalistic and this is the most significant quality of this king-size bed. With the basic headboard and teak finish, this bed boasts no larger-than-life look or design but rather a comfortable support structure for you to have a quality sleep. Do you want to add a simplistic charm to your bedroom aesthetics, then grab this item at a 47% discount at the Flipkart Diwali sale.

Specifications

Brand: SPRINGTEK

Bed Size: King

Finish Type: Polish

Finish Color: Teak

Headboard Type: Basic

Pros Cons Available in two different colors

Top 3 features for you

Products feature 1 feature 2 feature 3 NEUDOT Calton King Hydraulic Bed Storage option available Decent color spacious SPACEWOOD King Box Bed Decent design Easy to maintain Designer headboard FLIPKART Perfect Homes King Low Bed Nice finish Attractive color sturdy GLOBIA CREATIONS Axel King Bed Easy installation Cushiony headboard Melamine finish Suncrown Furniture King Size Bed Available in different colors spacious Simple design Trevi Bolton 2.0 King Bed Dust proof Scratch resistant Unique color Fresh Up Alberto Box Bed Great design Decent color Nice finish Bharat Lifestyle Amsterdam King Bed Available in Different colors Decent design Beautiful paneling Flipkart Perfect Homes metal King Bed Unique color durable Elegant design SPRINGTEK King Bed Great finish Available in different colors Simple design

Best overall product

Although all the items listed here in this article are top-notch but still if we had to choose one of the best products or an all–rounder it would be the Flipkart Perfect Homes metal King Bed that offers the best features and specifications at reasonable rates.

Value for money

The Trevi Bolton 2.0 King Bed, is a perfect combination of best features and affordable price rates. Even better is that you can get it for rs. 14,990 at the Flipkart Diwali sale.

How to find the perfect king-size bed that would help you have a sound sleep?

To find the best king-size bed that would suit your preferences, it is important to consider the size of your room, how spacious you want your bed to be, the color scheme, and the finish type. Choosing the right kind of bed is very important as it is one of the contributory factors in getting quality sleep. Another factor is the cost of the mattress. When choosing the size of the bed, you indirectly select the mattress size and price as well. Before investing in a bed, the buyer must go through different sources of information to compare and review different prices and brand deals offered on a product.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!