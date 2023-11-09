Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023: Save up to 60% on 6 stylish glass tables for home

In the world of interior design, few elements can transform a room as effortlessly and elegantly as a well-chosen glass table. Glass tables bring a sense of sophistication and modernity to any living space, and they are incredibly versatile, fitting seamlessly into various design styles. If you're in the market for a chic glass table to spruce up your home decor, there's no better time to indulge in your home improvement dreams than during Flipkart Diwali sale 2023. Whether you're looking for a sleek coffee table for your living room or a stunning glass dining table to gather around with family and friends, Flipkart's sale has something to suit every taste and budget. Shop glass tables at discounted rates during the Flipkart Diwali sale 2023.(Pixabay)

One of the most significant advantages of shopping for glass tables during the sale is the remarkable discounts on offer. You can save a substantial amount of money while still investing in high-quality, stylish glass tables that will enhance the aesthetics of your home. With savings of up to 60% or more, you can splurge on additional accessories or furniture to complete the look you've always envisioned for your living spaces. The range of glass tables available during the Flipkart Diwali sale 2023 is truly impressive. From minimalist, ultra-modern designs to intricate, ornate pieces, you'll find a diverse selection to choose from. Whether you prefer a round glass table, a rectangular one, or something with a unique, artistic flair, Flipkart's sale caters to all your design preferences.

So, get ready to elevate your home decor and infuse a touch of elegance into your living spaces during Flipkart Sale. From coffee tables that encourage delightful conversations to dining tables that create memorable gatherings, you'll discover the glass table of your dreams while enjoying unparalleled savings.

1. Flipkart Perfect Homes Dorn Glass Coffee Table (Finish Color - Midnight Black, Knock Down)

The Flipkart Perfect Homes Dorn Glass Coffee Table is a stylish and modern furniture piece with a sleek design in a sophisticated Midnight Black finish. It features a convenient Knock Down assembly, making it easy to set up. The table is constructed with high-quality materials, including a tempered glass top and sturdy metal legs, ensuring durability and stability. Its minimalist aesthetic complements various decor styles while providing a spacious surface for coffee, decor, or storage. The Perfect Homes Dorn Glass Coffee Table is an excellent addition to any living room, offering both functionality and a touch of elegance to your space.

Specification

Material: Tempered Glass

Dimensions: W x H x D: 110 cm x 45 cm x 60 cm (3 ft 7 in x 1 ft 5 in x 1 ft 11 in)

Storage Included

Color: Black

Pros Cons Excellent Quality

2. Flipkart Perfect Homes Eclipse Glass Coffee Table (Finish Color - Midnight Black, Knock Down)

The Flipkart Perfect Homes Eclipse Glass Coffee Table is a modern and sophisticated furniture piece featuring a stunning Midnight Black finish. With a convenient Knock Down assembly, it's easy to put together. The table is constructed using high-quality materials, including a tempered glass top and sturdy metal legs, ensuring long-lasting durability and stability. Its minimalist design seamlessly complements various decor styles, and it provides ample space for coffee, decor, or storage. The Perfect Homes Eclipse Glass Coffee Table is a stylish addition to any living room, offering both functionality and a touch of contemporary elegance to enhance your living space.

Specification

Material: Tempered Glass & Metal

Dimensions: W x H x D: 100 cm x 42 cm x 60 cm (3 ft 3 in x 1 ft 4 in x 1 ft 11 in)

Storage Included

Color: Black

Pros Cons Quality is excellent Expensive

3. KRIJEN Lodgy Glass Coffee Table (Finish Color - Black, Knock Down)

The KRIJEN Lodgy Glass Coffee Table is a sleek and contemporary furniture piece in an elegant Black finish. Featuring a practical Knock Down assembly, it's straightforward to set up. Crafted with high-quality materials, it boasts a sturdy metal frame and a tempered glass top, ensuring both durability and stability. Its minimalist design effortlessly complements various decor styles, while providing a spacious surface for coffee, decor, or storage. The KRIJEN Lodgy Glass Coffee Table adds a touch of modern sophistication to any living room, offering both functionality and a stylish aesthetic to elevate your home decor.

Specification

Material: Tempered Glass & Metal

Dimensions: W x H x D: 90 cm x 44 cm x 50 cm (2 ft 11 in x 1 ft 5 in x 1 ft 7 in)

Storage Included

Color: Black

Pros Cons Ergonomic Design Aesthetic

4. Flipkart Perfect Homes Cluedo Glass Coffee Table (Finish Color - Dark Black, Knock Down)

The Flipkart Perfect Homes Cluedo Glass Coffee Table is a contemporary and chic piece of furniture in a striking Dark Black finish. With its easy-to-assemble Knock Down design, setting it up is a breeze. Crafted from high-quality materials, it boasts a sturdy metal frame and a sleek tempered glass top, ensuring longevity and stability. Its minimalist aesthetic effortlessly complements a variety of decor styles while providing ample surface area for coffee, decorative items, or storage. The Cluedo Glass Coffee Table by Flipkart Perfect Homes adds a touch of modern elegance to any living room, offering both functionality and a stylish focal point for your home.

Specification

Material: Tempered Glass & Metal

Dimensions: W x H x D: 100 cm x 43 cm x 60 cm (3 ft 3 in x 1 ft 4 in x 1 ft 11 in)

Storage Included

Color: Black

Pros Cons Affordable product Easy to set up

5. Nilkamal Corolla Metal Coffee Table (Finish Color - Black, Knock Down)

The Nilkamal Corolla Metal Coffee Table is a sleek and modern piece of furniture with a bold Black finish. Its Knock Down assembly makes it easy to set up. Crafted with high-quality materials, it features a durable metal frame, ensuring stability and longevity. The minimalist design effortlessly complements various decor styles, offering a spacious surface for coffee, decor, or storage. The Corolla Metal Coffee Table by Nilkamal is a stylish addition to any living space, providing both functionality and a contemporary aesthetic that enhances your interior decor. Its robust construction and versatile design make it a versatile and practical choice for your home.

Specification

Material: Stainless Steel & Glass

Dimensions: W x H x D: 100 cm x 42 cm x 50 cm (3 ft 3 in x 1 ft 4 in x 1 ft 7 in)

Storage Included

Color: Black

Pros Cons Easy to set-up Excellent quality

6. RoyalOak Zelma Glass Coffee Table (Finish Color - Black, Knock Down)

The RoyalOak Zelma Glass Coffee Table is a stylish and contemporary piece of furniture, featuring a sleek Black finish and convenient Knock Down assembly for easy setup. Crafted with high-quality materials, it boasts a sturdy metal frame and a tempered glass top, ensuring durability and stability. The minimalist design seamlessly complements various decor styles, offering a generous surface for coffee, decor, or storage. The Zelma Glass Coffee Table by RoyalOak adds a touch of modern elegance to any living space, combining both functionality and a sophisticated aesthetic, making it a versatile and eye-catching addition to your home decor.

Specification

Material: Tempered Glass & Metal

Dimensions: W x H x D: 100 cm x 44 cm x 55 cm (3 ft 3 in x 1 ft 5 in x 1 ft 9 in)

Storage Included

Color: Black

Pros Cons Great experience with the product

Three best feature for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Flipkart Perfect Homes Dorn Glass Coffee Table (Finish Color - Midnight Black, Knock Down) Bakelite Material No Frills Storage Flipkart Perfect Homes Eclipse Glass Coffee Table (Finish Color - Midnight Black, Knock Down) Sturdy Legs Long Lasting Durable KRIJEN Lodgy Glass Coffee Table (Finish Color - Black, Knock Down) Knock Down Assembly Storage Long Lasting Flipkart Perfect Homes Cluedo Glass Coffee Table (Finish Color - Dark Black, Knock Down) Durable Large Surface Area Knock Down Assembly Nilkamal Corolla Metal Coffee Table (Finish Color - Black, Knock Down) Long Lasting knock Down Assembly Storage RoyalOak Zelma Glass Coffee Table (Finish Color - Black, Knock Down) Knock Down Assembly Long Lasting Large Surface Area

Best overall product

The Flipkart Perfect Homes Eclipse Glass Coffee Table in Midnight Black is the perfect addition to your living space, and it's even better during the Flipkart Diwali sale 2023. With its elegant design and Midnight Black finish, it exudes sophistication and style. The Knock Down assembly ensures easy setup, and it's built to last with its high-quality tempered glass top and sturdy metal legs. This coffee table complements various decor styles and provides ample space for your coffee, decor, or storage needs. Don't miss the chance to grab the Flipkart Perfect Homes Eclipse Glass Coffee Table at a great price during the Flipkart Diwali sale 2023, adding both functionality and elegance to your home.

Best value for money

The Nilkamal Corolla Metal Coffee Table in Black, especially during the Flipkart Diwali Sale, offers incredible value for money. With its striking design and Knock Down assembly, it combines style and convenience. Its high-quality metal frame ensures durability and stability, guaranteeing a long-lasting investment. The generous surface space, ideal for coffee, decor, or storage, adds functionality to its list of attributes. During the Flipkart Diwali Sale, the Corolla Coffee Table is available at an even more affordable price, making it a cost-effective choice for elevating your home decor. Its quality, aesthetics, and discounted price make it an excellent value for money purchase.

How to find the best glass table?

To find the best glass table, especially during a Flipkart Diwali sale 2023, consider these factors. Firstly, determine your style preference – whether it's modern, traditional, or minimalist. Next, look at the table's size to ensure it fits your space. Check the glass quality; tempered glass is durable and safer. Assess the table's base material for stability and aesthetics. Knock Down assembly can make setup hassle-free. Consider the finish color that complements your decor. Look for customer reviews and ratings to gauge quality. Finally, during the Flipkart Diwali sale 2023, take advantage of discounted prices to secure the best glass table that meets your needs and budget.

