Flipkart's Big Dussehra Sale begins. Check deals on Apple iPhones, Google Pixel 6A

Huge discounts are being offered throughout this holiday season on e-commerce websites. From today onwards, Flipkart has come with Big Dussehra Sale offering big discounts on premium smartphones, including the iPhone. The sale will go live for non-plus users on October 5.

Offers on iPhone

After the bank offers and discounts, the Apple iPhone 11 is on sale for a discounted price of ₹34,490. Currently, it is available on Flipkart for ₹41,990. The price of the iPhone 13 is also reduced to ₹57,240. On the Flipkart website, the smartphone with 128 GB storage capacity is priced at ₹59,990.

The iPhone has a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies and is powered by an A15 Bionic chip.

The Apple iPhone 12 mini, on the other hand, is available for purchase for a reduced cost of ₹35,990 while the iPhone 12 Pro is selling at ₹97,240.

Offers on mid-range smartphones

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G starts at ₹32,999 in the ongoing sale. Samsung created the “Fan Edition” or FE series with the goal of providing users with flagship-quality smartphone features at mid-range costs.

If you want to buy another mid-range smartphone, then the Google Pixel 6a also has an offer on it. Its base version can be acquired for ₹28,999 during the sale after exchange discounts and bank incentives. The phone has a 12MP dual back camera configuration and is powered by the company’s own Tensor chipset.

In the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is offered at a discounted price of ₹29,499. Whereas, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is available for purchase starting at ₹41,499 though. The price of the Vivo V25 Pro 5G starts at ₹32,499.

