Flipkart's Big Dussehra Sale from Oct 5, mega discount on iPhone 13 expected

Wrapping up its Big Billion days merely a few days before, e-commerce platform Flipkart has come with another sale. Now it has launched the four-day long Big Dussehra Sale 2022. The sale beginning on October 5 will offer big discounts on premium smartphones, including the iPhone.

It is anticipated that iPhone 13, which was the showstopper in the Big Billion days sale, will once again be sold at a massive price drop. In the introductory period of Big Billion Days Sale, the iPhone was selling below ₹50,000, Hindustan Times business website Livemint reported.

The platform extends discounts on a selection of items, including smartphones, laptops, earphones, smartwatches, and electrical home appliances. Flipkart and HDFC Bank have collaborated to give a 10% instant discount on purchases made by HDFC Bank credit cards and also using EMI transactions during the sale. As usual, Flipkart plus subscribers will get an early bird entry of 24 hours in the sale than the normal users.

All the offers to be given during the sale on the platform are not yet disclosed, but Flipkart has created an exclusive webpage teasing the discounts to be offered during the upcoming sale. Along with iPhone, smartphones like Google Pixel 6a, Nothing Phone (1) and Samsung Galaxy F23 5G may also come with heavy discounts. Along with this, smartphones from brands like Realme, Vivo, Oppo will also have compelling offers.

Electronic products will be discounted up to 80% during the forthcoming sale. For comparison, an HP i3 with up to 512 GB of storage will cost ₹35,990. Similar to that, HP cameras will be offered starting at ₹599. On the other hand, Ambrane power banks price will start at ₹499. The price of Speakers and headphones will be slashed up to 80%. In addition to it, the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale will offer discounts of up to 50% on tablets. A price reduction of up to 80% off will be provided on printers, monitors, and other items during the sale.

