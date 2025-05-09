Foldable iPhone to rely on Samsung’s new display technology: Report

Apple is expected to launch its foldable iPhone in 2026 after years of planning and working with suppliers for top-quality materials. Reportedly, Apple has joined hands with Samsung to design the display for the iPhone Fold, which has a nearly invisible crease. Now, the latest leak from Apple's supply chain suggests that Samsung is building an entirely new display technology which has never been used before, and it will significantly impact foldable design and slimness. iPhone Fold display is expected to be the first of its kind with new technology and development process.(REUTERS)

Earlier, several reports highlighted that one of Apple’s major concerns for building a foldable device was the design and display technology for an invisible crease. Now, it is suggested that Apple has overcome these hurdles with this new display technology, and is all prepared with plans to launch the iPhone Fold in the coming years.

Samsung is building a new display for iPhone Fold

Apple is reported to use a thinner display for the iPhone Fold, which is being built by Samsung. It is suggested that this new display technology has never been seen or used before in foldables, along with the Galaxy Z Fold models. According to a Korean Naver blog, the iPhone Fold will use a unique display, which will be built with a custom display process that meets Apple's strict standards. With a custom display process, Apple will reportedly own the branding trademark rights.

But what exactly will the display technology look like? Well, the blog post highlighted that Samsung’s display panel will come with an integrated touch sensor, which is said to be a breakthrough development for foldables. This new display technology is said to reduce the display thickness by 19% compared to Galaxy Z Fold displays, and it will also make the device lighter and more durable.

As of now, Samsung has been using display panels with a separate touch layer for its foldable devices using “on-cell touch technology.” Now, for the iPhone Fold, Apple will be integrating the in-cell touch technology for an integrated touch sensor, bringing a thinner and more efficient display panel. This display design is being called “bar-type" design that will provide the main screen of iPhone Fold a similar look to the regular iPhone with no visible crease, meeting Apple’s vision of free crease-free foldable display.

Furthermore, this new display technology not only makes the foldable slimmer but will also bring increased brightness performance, improving both peak and typical brightness of the iPhone Fold.

Apart from a new display technology, the iPhone Fold is expected to feature a 5.49-inch cover screen and a 7.76-inch main foldable display. The foldable is also rumoured to feature an under-display front-facing camera.

