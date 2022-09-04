For first time in India, drones to transport human organs for transplant; prototype unveiled

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 04, 2022 03:04 PM IST

The prototype has been co-created by Chennai-based MGM Healthcare, and the hospital has entered into a tie-up with a drone company, also based in Chennai, for organ transportation.

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian unveiling the drone (twitter.com/Subramanian_ma)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Chennai-based MGM Healthcare has presented a drone, which, once fully built, will be used to transport human organs to facilitate a quick transplant, a first for drones in India. A prototype was unveiled on Saturday, in presence of Union Road Transport minister Nitin Gadkari – who attended virtually – and Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian, among others.

The 'human organ transporting drone'

The prototype has been co-created by MGM Healthcare, Dr Prashanth Rajagopalan, the hospital's director said, adding that the transportation of human organs will be done by a Chennai-based drone company.

At present, these drones can be used for a journey of up to 20 kilometers, Dr Rajagopalan claimed.

“The use of drones in moving the harvested organs for the airport to the hospital, as against the existing mode, by road from airport, will reduce considerable time. This, in turn, will facilitate quick organ transplant”, he further said.

‘A very innovative approach’

Addressing the event from New Delhi, Gadkari described the use of drones to transport human organs as an ‘innovative approach’, and appreciated MGM Healthcare for its participation in the project.

“Understanding the importance of speed and seamless transport of organs we will soon need innovation in the logistics of transportation of organs. And one such welcome suggestion is the use of drones,” the senior minister remarked.

(With PTI inputs)

HT News Desk

