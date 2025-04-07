Forget Studio Ghibli art, know how to create realistic action figures on ChatGPT

OpenAI’s new image-generation feature on ChatGPT has gained much popularity on social media. This new upgrade has not only started the popular Studio Ghibli art trend but also helped ChatGPT gain thousands of users for its premium version. As the Ghibli art trend attracted more users, ChatGPT Plus users also started to experiment with other art forms and transforming images into Lego characters, Simpsons, Pixar-style portraits, and much more. Now, ChatGPT users have become more creative with its image-generation feature, as many have started creating realistic action figures by describing their profession, facial expressions, and more. Therefore, know how you can also create action figures on ChatGPT. Here’s how you can create action figures on ChatGPT.(HT)

How to create action figures on ChatGPT

Step 1: Open the ChatGPT app or go to www.chatgpt.com on the web.

Step 2: If you are using ChatGPT Plus, then make sure you select the GPT-4o model. Free-tier users can also create actions figures but only three times a day.

Step 3: Select and upload an image of yourself in the chat.

Step 4: Use this prompt “Using the photo of me, create a realistic action figure of myself in a blister pack, styled like a premium collectible toy. The figure should be posed standing upright. The blister pack should have a blue header with the text '' in large white letters and below it, in smaller white letters. Include accessories in compartments on the right side of the figure: a phone, a camera, a sneaker, and a laptop with a < brand> logo on it. The background of the blister pack should be black. Ensure the action figure retains my facial features and general appearance from the uploaded photo, with a smiling expression, and render the image in high detail with a photorealistic quality.”

Using the prompt, you’ll get the desired image, similar to the one we have uploaded as the lead story image. This is quite a fun way to express yourself, and you can also make further customisations to the prompt such as additional accessories, a costume to your action figure, and much more.

However, note that free-tier users can only generate three images per day on ChatGPT. Therefore, use your prompts wisely to get the ideal results. While OpenAI has given users powerful image generation tools, it still misinterprets some of the prompts, and many times, the AI images are not as accurate as the inspiration image.

