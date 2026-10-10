From Apple to Samsung, 10 smartwatch deals I would consider during the Amazon sale

I have used quite a few smartwatches over the years, and one thing I have realised is that you do not always need to spend a lot of money to get a good one. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival, some watches I would actually recommend are now available at more reasonable prices. So, instead of just listing whatever is on discount, I have picked 10 smartwatches that, I think, are worth considering at their current prices. I have used some of these myself, including the Noise Endeavour Pro and Noise Alt Watch 1. I am currently using the Galaxy Watch 9, which is so much closer in features and design to the Watch 8, so when I saw it on sale, I immediately decided to include it in this list.

Smartwatches worth considering during the Amazon Great Indian Festival

Apple, Samsung, Garmin and Amazfit watches feature in these 10 smartwatch deals across budgets.

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Smartwatch What stands out Best suited for Apple Watch Series 11 Premium experience and iPhone integration iPhone users Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Health tracking and everyday usability Android users, especially Samsung owners Noise Endeavour Pro Rugged design and dual band GPS Outdoor enthusiasts Amazfit Active Max Offline maps, fitness tracking and long battery life Fitness enthusiasts OnePlus Watch 2R Wear OS apps and extended battery life Android users who want smartwatch apps Garmin vívoactive 5 Fitness tracking and workout analysis Runners and fitness enthusiasts Amazfit T-Rex 3 Rugged build and outdoor navigation Trekkers and adventure enthusiasts Noise Alt Watch 1 AMOLED display, GPS and rotating crown Buyers looking for an affordable everyday watch Redmi Watch 5 Lite AMOLED display, GPS and Bluetooth calling Budget conscious buyers Redmi Watch Move Affordable AMOLED smartwatch experience First time smartwatch buyers

This is literally the best deal if you have already set your eyes on an Apple Watch or are already in the Apple ecosystem. The Apple Watch Series 11 offers a premium smartwatch experience, and if the newer generation does not bring major hardware improvements that matter to you, the Series 11 remains worth considering.

You can also expect ongoing software support, although the availability of individual features depends on hardware compatibility. At the current price, this is a good opportunity to get an Apple Watch, and if you add a compatible credit card discount and cashback offers, the effective price could go even lower.

Specifications Display Always On Retina display Case size 42mm Case material Rose Gold aluminium Connectivity GPS Water resistance 50 metres Compatibility iPhone

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Samsung makes really good smartwatches. I am currently daily driving the Galaxy Watch9, and I have noticed little to no change in the overall experience compared to the Galaxy Watch8. The Watch8 remains a good option if you want a premium all rounder smartwatch that can track your health while looking good enough to wear every day.

You also get features such as blood pressure monitoring, ECG and sleep tracking, along with a bright display and a powerful processor. If you are looking for a premium Android smartwatch, this is a deal worth considering, especially with additional savings through compatible credit card offers and cashbacks.

Specifications Display 1.3 inch Super AMOLED Processor 3nm Exynos W1000 Connectivity Bluetooth Navigation Dual GPS Durability Sapphire glass, 5ATM and IP68

The Noise Endeavour Pro is one value for money smartwatch that I add to my recommendations because if you like rugged style smartwatches, this watch can offer a good experience without costing you a fortune. It has the features you need in a smartwatch, plus a rugged design that looks impressive.

The titanium ring on the bezel adds to its look while helping protect the watch from everyday bumps and dents. You also get dual band GPS and long battery life, making it suitable for outdoor activities. This watch usually costs around ₹9,999, but it is currently available for around ₹1,000 less. You can save even more with compatible credit card offers and cashbacks.

Read my full review of Noise Endeavour Pro

Specifications Display AMOLED display Navigation Dual band GPS Water resistance Up to 164 feet, as advertised Battery Up to 28 days on standby Design Rugged construction with titanium bezel ring Compatibility Android and iOS

Amazfit watches have always offered good value for money for health and fitness tracking, and the Active Max is a good example of that. You get a premium design, the Zepp OS experience and a range of AI powered fitness features. The large AMOLED display makes it suitable for everyday use, while offline maps and built in GPS can be useful if you enjoy outdoor workouts.

With 4GB of storage and support for more than 170 sports modes, this watch offers plenty of features for its price. If you want a daily driving smartwatch that combines health tracking, fitness features and long battery life, the Active Max is worth considering during the sale.

Specifications Display 1.5 inch AMOLED Battery Up to 25 days Navigation Built in GPS and offline maps Storage 4GB Sports modes More than 170 Water resistance 5ATM

The OnePlus Watch 2R is one smartwatch that can give you long battery life while still offering the features of a Wear OS powered watch. The trick is that this watch uses two operating systems, Wear OS and RTOS, allowing it to switch between a full smartwatch experience and a more power efficient mode when needed.

This means you can enjoy Google's smartwatch apps and services without having to charge the watch every day under suitable usage conditions. You also get a bright AMOLED display, dual frequency GPS and more than 100 sports modes. It is a steal at the current price, and you can use compatible credit card offers to get an additional discount.

Specifications Display 1.43 inch AMOLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Operating system Wear OS 4 and RTOS Battery Up to 100 hours Navigation Dual frequency GPS Durability 5ATM and IP68

Garmin is a well known smartwatch maker among fitness enthusiasts, and the vívoactive series is one of its popular options for people who want detailed health and workout tracking. The vívoactive 5 offers a combination of fitness features, health monitoring and GPS tracking in a relatively compact design. It can track different workouts, monitor sleep and help you understand your training and recovery patterns.

If you are a fitness enthusiast looking for a Garmin smartwatch, this is a deal worth considering, especially if you want to move beyond basic activity tracking. With the current discount, it is a good opportunity to get a Garmin watch without spending as much as you would on some of the brand's more advanced models.

Specifications Display 1.2 inch AMOLED Case size 42mm Navigation Built in GPS Battery Up to 11 days in smartwatch mode Health features Heart rate, sleep and stress monitoring Sports features Multiple activity profiles and workout tracking

If you are looking for a more premium smartwatch with a rugged design, look no further than the Amazfit T-Rex 3. This watch is built for demanding outdoor activities and can handle challenging conditions, including extreme temperatures and underwater use within its specified limits. Along with its durable construction, you get long battery life, GPS navigation and a range of fitness tracking features.

It is designed for people who want more than a regular everyday smartwatch, particularly those who enjoy hiking, trekking and other outdoor adventures. The T-Rex 3 is currently available at an attractive price, making this a deal worth considering if you want a premium rugged smartwatch.

Specifications Display 1.5 inch AMOLED Navigation Dual band GPS Battery Up to 27 days Water resistance 10ATM Durability Rugged construction for outdoor use Sports features Multiple sports modes and activity tracking

If you do not want to spend too much on a smartwatch but still want a premium design, the Noise Alt Watch 1 is worth considering. It offers a minimal design with a functional rotating crown, an AMOLED display, built in GPS and a range of everyday smartwatch features. The display also offers up to 1,000 nits of brightness, which should help with visibility outdoors.

I have reviewed this watch, and at its current price, you are getting a good set of features along with a design that stands out from the usual budget smartwatch options. If you want something stylish for everyday use without spending too much, this is a deal to consider.

Read my review of Noise Alt Watch 1

Specifications Display 1.32 inch AMOLED Brightness Up to 1,000 nits Navigation Built in GPS Battery Up to 7 days Controls Functional rotating crown Features AI Suite

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite is for people who want an affordable smartwatch with the essential features without spending too much. However, you are not missing out on some useful features just because it is a budget option. You get an AMOLED display, built in GPS, Bluetooth calling and an always on display, along with long battery life.

The watch also offers 5ATM water resistance, making it suitable for everyday wear and swimming within its specified limits. At a price of under ₹4,000, it is a practical option for anyone who wants a smartwatch with the basic fitness tracking and calling features without stretching their budget.

Specifications Display 1.96 inch AMOLED Navigation Built in GPS Battery Up to 18 days Water resistance 5ATM Connectivity Bluetooth calling with AI noise reduction Display features Always On Display

The Redmi Watch Move is for beginners who want to try a smartwatch but are still sceptical about whether to make the switch from a traditional analogue watch. It can give you a glimpse of what a smartwatch can do, including checking notifications, tracking everyday activity and viewing information on your wrist.

You can also consider it for children if you do not want to spend too much on their first smartwatch. However, do not expect premium features such as built in GPS or the accuracy offered by more advanced fitness watches. You still get an AMOLED display and useful everyday features at an affordable price, making it a reasonable starting point for anyone new to smartwatches.

Specifications Display 1.85 inch AMOLED Battery Up to 14 days Processor Dual core Design Black Drift strap Features Everyday activity tracking and smartwatch notifications Navigation No built in GPS listed in the supplied product description

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FAQs Which smartwatches are worth considering during the Amazon Great Indian Festival? The Apple Watch Series 11, Samsung Galaxy Watch8, Garmin vívoactive 5 and Amazfit models are worth considering, depending on your budget and requirements.

Which smartwatch should I buy for health and fitness tracking? The Garmin vívoactive 5, Samsung Galaxy Watch8 and Amazfit Active Max are worth considering for their health and fitness tracking features.

Which smartwatch offers long battery life? The OnePlus Watch 2R and Amazfit Active Max are good options if long battery life is a priority.

Which smartwatch should I buy on a budget? The Redmi Watch 5 Lite and Redmi Watch Move are affordable options for everyday smartwatch features.

Can I get additional discounts on smartwatches during the Amazon Great Indian Festival? Yes, eligible credit card offers and cashback deals may help you save more, depending on the product and offer terms.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.