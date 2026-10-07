Amazon Great Indian Festival AirPods deals: Grab your favourite AirPods at a discount

AirPods at a lower price could make this Amazon sale worth watching. By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less The Amazon Great Indian Festival is about to begin, and the sale will go live from midnight with discounts across a wide range of products. If you have been waiting to buy AirPods, this could be a good time to pick up a pair as Amazon is expected to offer attractive deals on Apple’s wireless earbuds. From the regular AirPods to the more premium AirPods Pro models, there are several options to consider at different price points. I have rounded up the AirPods deals worth checking during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, so you can pick up your preferred model at a lower price. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale offers to know SBI card discount: Get up to 10% instant discount when paying with eligible SBI credit or debit cards and credit card EMI.

Extra savings for Prime members: Prime members can get additional savings during the festival.

Amazon Pay ICICI cashback: Prime members can earn unlimited 5% cashback, while non-Prime members get 3% cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

No Cost EMI and exchange offers: Amazon is also offering No Cost EMI and exchange offers across categories during the sale.

Early deals are already live: Some offers are available ahead of the main sale, which begins on October 8, 2026.

Apple AirPods 5 bring ANC to an open ear design, along with the H2 chip, Adaptive Audio and Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. They also support Live Translation and Siri AI features when paired with compatible Apple devices. The USB C charging case offers up to 20 hours of listening with ANC enabled, while the earbuds themselves provide up to four hours. They are designed for users who prefer a lighter, non sealed fit.

Specifications Design Open ear wireless earbuds Chip Apple H2 headphone chip Noise cancellation Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio and Transparency mode Audio Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking and Adaptive EQ Battery Up to 4 hours with ANC, up to 20 hours with case Charging USB C charging case

2. Apple AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case Wireless Earbuds Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case offer the same open ear ANC experience as the standard model, but add wireless charging and slightly longer battery life. They feature Apple's H2 chip, Adaptive Audio, Personalised Spatial Audio and Live Translation. The case supports USB C, Qi certified chargers and Apple Watch charging. The earbuds provide up to five hours with ANC enabled, while the case extends total listening time considerably, making this version more convenient for frequent users.

Specifications Design Open ear wireless earbuds Chip Apple H2 headphone chip Noise cancellation Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio and Transparency mode Audio Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking and Adaptive EQ Battery Up to 5 hours with ANC Charging USB C, Qi and Apple Watch charging

AirPods Pro 3 are Apple's premium in ear earbuds, combining strong ANC with Personalised Spatial Audio, Adaptive Audio and high quality sound. They add heart rate sensing for workouts, hearing health features and Live Translation. The H2 chip powers the audio and noise cancellation features, while the MagSafe USB C case supports multiple charging methods. Battery life reaches up to eight hours with ANC enabled, making them suited to travel, commuting, workouts and everyday listening.

Specifications Design In ear wireless earbuds with silicone tips Chip Apple H2 headphone chip Noise cancellation Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio and Transparency mode Audio Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking and Adaptive EQ Sensors Heart rate sensor for workouts Battery Up to 8 hours with ANC, up to 24 hours with case

AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation bring many of Apple's premium audio features to a more affordable open ear design. They use the H2 chip and support ANC, Adaptive Audio, Transparency mode and Personalised Spatial Audio. The USB C case also supports wireless charging and includes a speaker for Find My. The earbuds offer up to four hours of listening with ANC enabled and up to 30 hours with the charging case, making them a practical everyday option.

Specifications Design Open ear wireless earbuds Chip Apple H2 headphone chip Noise cancellation Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio and Transparency mode Audio Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking and Adaptive EQ Battery Up to 4 hours with ANC, up to 30 hours with case Charging USB C and wireless charging

AirPods Max 2 are Apple's premium over ear headphones, built around an H2 chip in each ear cup. They offer Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency mode, Personalised Spatial Audio and lossless audio through USB C. The headphones also feature nine microphones, a Digital Crown and support Live Translation. Battery life reaches up to 20 hours with ANC enabled. At 386.2 grams, they are substantially heavier than Apple's earbuds but deliver a more immersive over ear listening experience.

Specifications Design Over ear wireless headphones Chip Apple H2 chip in each ear cup Noise cancellation Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio and Transparency mode Audio Personalised Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ and lossless USB C audio Battery Up to 20 hours with ANC Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 and USB C

FAQs When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival start? The Amazon Great Indian Festival starts from midnight on October 8. Will AirPods get discounts during the sale? Yes, AirPods are expected to be available at discounted prices during the sale. Can I get extra discounts on AirPods? Eligible SBI card offers and other payment offers can provide additional savings. Should I buy AirPods during the Amazon sale? Yes, if the sale price is significantly lower than the usual selling price. Which AirPods should I buy? Choose based on your budget and whether you need features such as ANC, better sound and longer battery life.