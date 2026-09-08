These gaming controllers prove you do not need to spend a fortune for smoother controls, better comfort and great gaming

Choose wired connectivity for faster response and Hall Effect joysticks for smoother, longer-lasting control. (Evofox) Get your new Gaming at ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Gaming controllers can significantly affect how naturally and precisely games respond, but a higher price doesn't always mean a better experience. Wired gamepads remain practical for gamers who want consistent input without worrying about wireless interference or charging. Responsive joysticks, comfortable layouts and haptic feedback can further shape the gaming experience. As budget controllers have evolved, some now offer features once reserved for more expensive models, including Hall Effect joysticks, high polling rates and RGB lighting. This makes choosing the right gamepad less about spending more and more about understanding which features suit your gaming habits. This list brings together options starting at Rs. 599, covering different designs, features and platform compatibility to help you find a controller that fits your setup.

The Ant Esports GP115 is a straightforward wired gamepad for gamers who want responsive controls without batteries or wireless pairing. Its familiar layout, dual analogue sticks, and vibration feedback make it suitable for everyday gaming, while turbo functionality adds useful flexibility across different game types.

Specifications CONNECTIVITY Wired USB COMPATIBILITY PC, Android, PS3 CONTROLS Dual analogue sticks, D-pad, ABXY buttons VIBRATION Dual motors FEATURES Turbo function, adjustable vibration, plug-and-play Reasons to buy Dual analogue sticks Adjustable vibration Plug-and-play setup Reason to avoid No Hall Effect joysticks

2. Ant Esports GP110 Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Ant Esports GP110 keeps gaming simple with a familiar console-style layout and a wired USB connection. Its dual analogue sticks, vibration feedback, and turbo function make it suitable for everyday gaming, while compatibility with PCs and the PS3 gives it flexibility for users with multiple gaming platforms.

Specifications CONNECTIVITY Wired USB COMPATIBILITY PC, Laptop, PS3 CONTROLS Dual analogue sticks, D-pad, ABXY buttons VIBRATION Dual motors FEATURES Turbo function, plug-and-play Reasons to buy Dual analogue sticks Turbo function Comfortable grip Reason to avoid No Hall Effect joysticks

The EVOFOX Elite S is designed for gamers who want more precise control from a wired gamepad. Its Hall Effect magnetic joysticks deliver smoother, more consistent movement, while the 1000Hz polling rate, programmable controls, and RGB lighting give it an edge in fast-paced PC gaming.

Specifications CONNECTIVITY Wired USB COMPATIBILITY Windows 10 PC CONTROLS Hall Effect magnetic joysticks, analogue triggers, D-pad, programmable buttons VIBRATION Dual motors FEATURES 1000Hz polling rate, RGB lighting, macro controls Reasons to buy Hall Effect joysticks 1000Hz polling rate Programmable controls Reason to avoid Windows-focused compatibility

The Ant Esports GP100 offers a familiar controller layout for gamers seeking an affordable wired option. Its dual analogue sticks, vibration feedback and turbo function cover the essentials, while support for PC, Android, PS3 and Steam makes it suitable for users who play across multiple compatible platforms.

Specifications CONNECTIVITY Wired USB COMPATIBILITY PC, Windows, Android, PS3, Steam CONTROLS Dual analogue sticks, D-pad, ABXY buttons VIBRATION Dual motors FEATURES Turbo function, clear button, plug-and-play Reasons to buy Dual analogue sticks Turbo function Wide compatibility Reason to avoid No Hall Effect joysticks

The Ant Esports GP130 focuses on straightforward gaming, with an ergonomic design and familiar controls. Its dual analogue sticks and vibration motors provide the essentials for everyday play, while the wired USB connection keeps setup simple across compatible PCs, PS3 systems and Android devices.

Specifications CONNECTIVITY Wired USB COMPATIBILITY PC, PS3, Android CONTROLS Dual analogue sticks, D-pad, ABXY buttons VIBRATION Dual motors FEATURES Plug-and-play, ergonomic design Reasons to buy Ergonomic design Dual analogue sticks Plug-and-play setup Reason to avoid No Hall Effect joysticks

The EVOFOX Elite X RGB combines familiar wired controls with features for gamers who want more customisation. Alongside analogue triggers and dual joysticks, it offers programmable controls and RGB lighting, making it a more feature-rich option for PC gaming.

Specifications CONNECTIVITY Wired USB Type-C COMPATIBILITY PC CONTROLS Dual analogue sticks, analogue triggers, D-pad, programmable buttons VIBRATION Dual motors FEATURES RGB lighting, macro controls, 2m cable Reasons to buy Programmable controls RGB lighting Analogue triggers Reason to avoid PC-focused compatibility

The EVOFOX Elite Ops is a practical wired gamepad for PC, PS3, or compatible Android players. Its 3D joysticks, digital triggers and dual vibration motors provide familiar controls, while X-input and D-input support ensure compatibility with a range of gaming setups.

Specifications CONNECTIVITY Wired USB COMPATIBILITY PC, Android, PS3 CONTROLS 3D joysticks, digital triggers, D-pad, ABXY buttons VIBRATION Dual motors FEATURES Turbo function, X-input/D-input support, 2.4m cable Reasons to buy Supports multiple platforms Long 2.4m cable Dual vibration motors Reason to avoid No Hall Effect joysticks Digital triggers

The PowerA Wired Controller brings a familiar Xbox-style layout to compatible consoles and Windows PCs. Its precision-tuned analogue controls, dual rumble motors, and impulse triggers suit a range of game genres, while the detachable 3m cable and headset jack add practicality for longer gaming sessions.

Specifications CONNECTIVITY Wired USB COMPATIBILITY Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11 CONTROLS Analogue sticks, analogue triggers, D-pad, ABXY buttons VIBRATION Dual rumble motors, impulse triggers FEATURES 3.5mm headset jack, detachable 3m cable, officially licensed by Xbox Reasons to buy Officially Xbox licensed 3 m detachable cable 3.5mm headset jack Reason to avoid No Hall Effect joysticks

Q1. What should I prioritise for the lowest possible input delay? Look for a wired connection and a high polling rate, particularly if you play competitive games where quick inputs matter. A 1,000Hz polling rate means the controller reports inputs every millisecond, although the actual gaming experience also depends on the game, system and overall input chain. Q2. Are Hall Effect joysticks worth paying more for? Yes, particularly if you play regularly and want to reduce the risk of stick drift over time. Hall Effect joysticks use magnetic sensing instead of traditional contact-based mechanisms, improving durability while maintaining precise movement. They are more valuable for frequent or competitive players than for occasional gaming. How Do These Gaming Controllers Stack Up?

Product Connectivity Compatibility Controls Ant Esports GP115 Wired USB PC, Android, PS3 Dual analogue sticks, D-pad, ABXY buttons Ant Esports GP110 Wired USB PC, Laptop, PS3 Dual analogue sticks, D-pad, ABXY buttons EVOFOX Elite S Wired USB Windows 10 PC Hall Effect magnetic joysticks, analogue triggers, D-pad, programmable buttons Ant Esports GP100 Wired USB PC, Windows, Android, PS3, Steam Dual analogue sticks, D-pad, ABXY buttons Ant Esports GP130 Wired USB PC, PS3, Android Dual analogue sticks, D-pad, ABXY buttons EVOFOX Elite X RGB Wired USB Type-C PC Dual analogue sticks, analogue triggers, D-pad, programmable buttons EVOFOX Elite Ops Wired USB PC, Android, PS3 3D joysticks, digital triggers, D-pad, ABXY buttons PowerA Wired Controller Wired USB-C Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11 Analogue sticks, analogue triggers, D-pad, ABXY buttons

FAQs Do analogue triggers matter when choosing a gaming controller? Analogue triggers are particularly useful for racing, driving and other games where you need gradual control rather than a simple on/off input. They allow the game to detect how far a trigger is pressed, making them more useful for these genres than digital triggers. Why is controller compatibility important before buying? Check whether the controller supports your gaming platform and the input standard your games recognise. On Windows, XInput generally offers broader compatibility and easier setup, while DirectInput can require additional configuration in some games. Is a wired controller better for competitive gaming? A wired controller can be a practical choice for competitive gaming because it avoids battery management, pairing issues and potential wireless interference. It also provides a consistent connection, although actual input responsiveness depends on the controller, game and complete input chain.