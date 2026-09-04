Looking for a vlogging camera? These 5 picks are worth buying in 2026

These vlogging cameras are ideal for shooting videos including selfie videos. (HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Get your new Camera at ₹ 5,000/month Check Eligibility → If you are planning to start your content creation or vlogging journey soon, then choosing the right camera is one of the most important investments that you will make this year. But with the flood of devices available in the market right now, choosing the right device can be a bit confusing and overwhelming. The good news is that you no longer need to spend a fortune on professional filmmaking gear to get sharp and engaging videos. The right vlogging camera can give you better image and video quality, smoother footage and clearer audio while making it easier for you to create content on the go.

That said, the question remains, should you buy a compact camera, a mirrorless model with interchangeable-lens or a pocket-sized gimbal camera? Another question that you need consider is that if paying more is actually worth it for the kind of content you plan to make?

To help you make a smarter buying decision, we have shortlisted five vlogging cameras worth buying in 2026. These vlogging cameras focusing on video quality, autofocus, stabilisation, portability, audio features and overall value for money. Whether you’re buying your first camera, upgrading from a smartphone or looking for a reliable camera for YouTube and Instagram videos, there’s an option here for you.

Factors to consider while buying a vlogging camera - Autofocus: Look for a camera with fast, reliable face and eye tracking so that you stay in sharp focus even you are when moving or talking to the lens.

- Image Stabilization: Choose a camera with built-in optical (OIS) or in-body image stabilization (IBIS) so that all your videos with walk-and-talk footage remains smooth and watchable.

- Audio Input: Ensure that the camera you buy has a 3.5mm microphone jack or an advanced built-in multi-mic system. This will ensure that the sound is as clear as the video.

- Flip Screen: A fully rotating screen lets you frame your shots easily when recording yourself solo.

- Resolution: 4K video recording is the ideal for crisp detail.

- Portability: Compact point-and-shoots or pocket gimbals reduce arm fatigue during long shooting sessions compared to heavy DSLR setups.

- Battery Life: Check how long the camera records continuously in 4K before needing a battery swap or charge.