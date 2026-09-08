I check out these four things before buying a new smart TV for my room

The distance between your sofa and the TV is one of the easiest ways to narrow down your options. You do not necessarily need to follow one exact formula, but the viewing distance can give you a useful starting point.

Picking the right smart TV size is not simply about getting the biggest screen your budget allows. The distance between your sofa and the TV, the amount of daylight entering the room, your gaming setup and even the sound system you plan to use can all change which screen size makes sense. Before you make the purchase, here are the things I would check to make sure the TV actually fits your room and your viewing habits.

You walk into a TV showroom, look at a massive 75-inch screen and think, “This is exactly what I want.” Then you bring it home, sit on your sofa and suddenly realise the screen feels far too big for the room. The opposite can happen too: a 43-inch TV that looked perfectly fine in the store can feel surprisingly small once it is mounted on a large living room wall.

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

The next thing I would look at is the amount of light in the room. This becomes particularly important if you have a large window opposite or close to the TV installation wall.

These are general recommendations rather than fixed rules. Your preferred viewing experience also matters. If you like a more cinematic experience, you may prefer a larger screen even when you are slightly closer to it. The important thing is to avoid buying a screen purely because it looks big in a showroom.

A TV with a brighter display can make a significant difference during daytime viewing. If sunlight falls directly on the screen, a lower brightness panel may struggle to maintain contrast and visibility. You could end up watching your own reflection instead of the movie or show playing on the screen.

If your living room gets plenty of daylight, look for a TV with strong brightness and good reflection handling. If the room is naturally dark or you mostly watch TV at night, you can put more emphasis on contrast and black levels instead.

Think about gaming before choosing the TV If you have a PlayStation, Xbox or gaming PC connected to the TV, screen size is only one part of the decision. You should also check the TV's gaming features before buying it.

A higher refresh rate can make games feel smoother, particularly when playing fast-paced titles. A TV with 120Hz support is worth considering if you have a compatible console or gaming PC. Features such as HDMI 2.1, variable refresh rate and low input lag can also improve the gaming experience.

This is one area where spending slightly more on the right TV can make more sense than simply buying a larger screen.

Do not forget your sound system Your TV may have good built-in speakers, but if you plan to connect a soundbar or home theatre system, check the connectivity before buying it.

HDMI eARC is particularly useful because it can send high-quality audio from the TV to a compatible sound system through a single HDMI connection. This becomes important if you use streaming apps directly on the TV and want their audio to play through an external sound system.

It is also worth checking how many HDMI ports the TV has, especially if you have a console, set-top box, streaming device and soundbar.

Consider where you will install it The wall itself can also influence the size of TV you should buy. A very large screen may look overwhelming on a narrow wall, while a small TV can appear lost on a wide wall.

Also consider the TV stand or wall mount, viewing height and the space around the screen. If you are wall mounting the TV, check the VESA mounting compatibility and make sure the wall can safely support the television.

You should also leave enough space around the TV for ventilation and cable management. A few extra minutes spent measuring the installation area can save you from an expensive mistake.

Think about what you watch most Finally, consider your own viewing habits. If you mostly watch movies and sports, a larger screen can make the experience more immersive. For regular TV channels, news and casual viewing, you may not need to go as large.

The same applies to resolution. A larger 4K TV can make sense when you sit farther away, while a smaller screen may already look sufficiently sharp from a closer distance.

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