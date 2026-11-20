Cold press or centrifugal juicer: Which one makes more sense if you plan to prepare fresh juice every single day? (AI generated) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less There is something about starting the day with a glass of freshly made carrot-beetroot juice or orange juice that sounds like a good idea, especially when you are trying to cut down on packaged drinks. But making juice at home every morning also means washing fruits, chopping ingredients, operating a machine and, of course, cleaning it afterwards. That last part is something you might not think about when buying a juicer!

This is where choosing the right appliance matters. Cold press juicers promise slower extraction and less frothy juice, while centrifugal models are designed to get the job done faster. But is it worth spending more on a cold press juicer if all you want is a quick glass of fresh juice before breakfast? Let's compare the two to find out which one fits different kitchen routines and everyday needs.

Cold press vs centrifugal juicers: What is the difference? The biggest difference between cold press and centrifugal juicers is how they extract juice from fruits and vegetables. A cold press juicer crushes and squeezes produce slowly, while a centrifugal juicer uses fast-spinning blades to separate the juice from the pulp.

Cold press juicers, also called slow juicers or masticating juicers, use an auger to crush ingredients against a filter. This process generally produces less froth and introduces less air into the juice.

Centrifugal juicers work at much higher speeds. Their rotating blades shred fruits and vegetables before centrifugal force separates the juice from the pulp. They are generally quicker, making them convenient when you want a glass of juice without spending too much time on preparation.