Beat the heat instantly: Best juicers for fresh summer drinks at home (2026 picks)

Store-bought juices, no matter how convenient they might be and no matter what they claim, often come loaded with added sugar, food colours, flavouring agents and preservatives. They also have very less fruit content, which is exactly what you don't need, especially not in summers when a glass of cold juice can give you instant energy and keep you hydrated. Solution? The solution is to get a juicer and make fresh juice at home. Home made juices are not just more hygienic but also healthier than store-bought juices. What's more? You can create something sweet like watermelon juice for afternoons or a blend for morning, the possibilities are endless. Juicers come in with varying capacities and motor power. By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Factors to consider while buying a juicer That said, there are some factors that you need to keep in mind before you buy a juicer for your home. Here's what you need to know:

- Type of juicer: There are two types of juicers available in the market. First is centrifugal juicers, which are high-speed machines with spinning blades to extract juice. They are fast, affordable and require less prep time. They are also noisier and generate a bit of heat that reduces the shelf life of the juice to about 24 hours. Second is the cold press juicers, which use a slow-turning screw to squeeze the juice from the fruit. They offer quitter operations and are better at preserving nutrition. They're also slower and more expensive than centrifugal juicers.

- Type of produce: If you plan to extract juice from hard fruits and vegetables like carrots and pineapples, a centrifugal model is sufficient. However, if you are looking for a model that can help you with extracting juice from vegetables like spinach and wheatgrass, a cold-press juicer would be a better choice.

- Cleaning preferences: No matter what you pick, juicers need to be cleaned and dried thoroughly after every use to prevent molds, which is why it becomes important to get a machine that is easy to clean, especially if you plan to use it frequently. For that, look for dishwasher safe parts. Also, centrifugal juicers are easier to clean owing fewer parts and less complex design. However, they do require more scrubbing of their mesh baskets. Cold press juicers often take longer to clean due to more components and a complex design.

- Feeder Tube Size: A wide feeder tube size means that it can take whole fruits, which in turn would save you chopping time.

- Noise Level: Centrifugal juicers are often louder and noisier due to their high speed motors. Cold press juicers make less noise.

So, if you are looking for a juicer for your home that you can use to make fresh fruit (or vegetable) juice everyday, I have curated a list of the best juicers for summers (2026) in India for you. I have curated this for you based on the factors mentioned above. I've also used hundreds of juicers, which includes manual, centrifugal and cold-press models, read a bunch of Reddit posts on juicers, their technology and nutritional benefits of each model, and gone through buyers' reactions on Amazon.