Top 5 ceiling fans with LED lights under ₹5000: Energy efficient picks with remote, smart features

Are you still using separate ceiling fans and tube lights in your home? If you are, it’s time for a smarter upgrade. Ceiling fans with built in lights are quickly becoming a popular choice in smart homes as they blend two separate functionalities in a single device while reducing the electronic clutter in a room. Beyond blending two separate functionalities, these ceiling fans come with BLDC motors that not only reduce electricity consumption but also provide noiseless operations. You also get a remote control that lets you change various settings like the speed of the fan, timer and lights without getting up each time. These ceiling fans come BLDC technology, which makes them energy efficient. (Amazon)

Factors to consider before the upgrade There are several factors you need to consider before you ditch your old fan for a new and smarter ceiling fan. First is the presence of BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) technology. As mentioned earlier, this technology uses an electronic controller and permanent magnets instead of brushes and copper windings used in traditional fans to reduce energy consumption by 50-65%. This tech also reduces the overall electricity bill and makes the fan run for longer durations on inverter in comparison to traditional fans.

The second factor to consider is the size of the fan. Smaller rooms with a 30-65 sq ft area require fans with 900mm (36 inches) long blades, whereas rooms with 65-120 sq ft in size should have fans with 1200 mm (48 inch) size. Halls and spaces with an area greater than 120 sq ft should have fans with a blade length of around 1400mm or 56 inches.

The third important factor to consider is the type of LED light used. Look for colour temperatures like cool, warm and daylight and ensure that LED is replaceable or has a long lifespan.

So, if you have decided to turn your home into a smart one by replacing boring old fans with smart ceiling fans with lights, here are our top picks for you. These appliances have been picked based on the factors mentioned above, our own expertise in the area and user reviews by buyers on Amazon. So keep reading to find your next best buy.