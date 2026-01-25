I was looking for a durable cold press juicer and these were my options for dependable and long-term performance.
The best cold press juicer delivers nutrient rich juice, quieter operation and higher yield, making it ideal for daily home use.
BEST OVERALLHamilton Beach Professional Cold Press Slow Juicer with FREE Sorbet Attachment, Smart PurePress Technology, Slow Juicer for Fruits & VegetablesView Details
₹12,999
AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer, Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer, 240 Watts Power Motor, 3 Strainers, All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer, Grey/BlackView Details
₹14,980
Atomberg Althea Cold Press Juicer | High Nutrition | Easy Assembly & Cleaning | Intelligent Auto Reverse | Advanced Safety Features | Ideal for Fruit, Veggie Juices & Nut MilksView Details
₹14,999
Glen Cold Press Juicer For Home With 130mm Larger Feed for Whole Fruits, Vegetables & Nut Milk | Slow & High Yield Juicer | Easy to Clean & Assemble | Anti-Drip Lever | Auto Reverse FunctionView Details
₹12,999
SOLARA Cold Press Juicer for Home, Slow Juicer Cold Pressed Machine for Fruits & Vegetables, Masticating Juicer Machine Electric with Reverse Function, High Juice Yield, Easy Clean, BPA-Free, BlackView Details
₹6,999
The cold press juicer for home is designed for people who prioritise nutrition, consistency, and control over daily juice preparation. Unlike high-speed juicers, cold press models operate slowly, reducing heat and oxidation during extraction. This helps preserve vitamins, enzymes, and natural flavour in fruits and vegetables. Choosing the best cold press juicer depends on several practical factors, including motor strength, ease of cleaning, noise levels, and juice yield. Many households prefer cold press juicing because it produces drier pulp and thicker juice with less foam.
It also supports a wider range of ingredients such as leafy greens, herbs, and nut milks. The latest models like Philips cold press juicer, Kuvings, Hamilton and others focus on convenience through wider feeding chutes and reverse functions that reduce clogging. Investing in the best cold press juicer for home supports healthier habits, minimises waste, and ensures reliable performance for regular juicing routines across changing dietary needs.
Hamilton Beach brings professional-grade cold press juicing into home kitchens with its Smart PurePress Technology. The juicer applies precise pressure to fruits and vegetables, extracting juice slowly to limit heat and oxidation. A large auger and wide feeding tube allow whole fruits to be processed with minimal preparation. The result is higher juice yield and noticeably drier pulp. Digital touch controls simplify operation, while slow pressing keeps flavour and nutrients intact for longer storage. The brushed champagne gold finish adds a premium touch to modern kitchens.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent nutrient retention
Wide feeding tube reduces prep
Reason to avoid
Tall design needs vertical space
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight the dry pulp output and freshness of juice, especially for leafy greens and hard vegetables.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for professional-level extraction and advanced digital control at home.
2. PHILIPS Viva Collection Masticating Juicer
The Philips cold press juicer is designed for efficient everyday cold press juicing with minimal preparation and quick cleanup. Its 70mm XL feeding tube allows whole fruits and vegetables, reducing chopping time significantly. Powered by a 150W motor operating at 100 RPM, it uses masticating technology to extract up to 80 percent juice, making it suitable for leafy greens and hard produce alike. QuickClean technology ensures all detachable parts rinse clean in under 90 seconds, supporting hassle-free daily use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
QuickClean design simplifies maintenance
Wide feeding tube reduces prep time
Reason to avoid
Lower power compared to premium cold press models
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its fast cleaning process and consistent juice extraction, especially for greens and soft fruits.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for easy daily juicing with minimal prep and quick cleanup.
3. Kuvings B1700 Cold Press Juicer for Home
The Kuvings B1700 is built for users who prioritise juice quality and long-term durability. Its patented JMCS technology delivers up to 10 percent higher juice yield while preserving nutrients. The 76mm feeding tube allows whole fruits, cutting preparation time significantly. Constructed with BPA-free Tritan and a copper-wound AC motor, it handles fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, and nut milk with ease. Its award-winning design, quiet operation, and exceptional 12-year motor warranty position it firmly in the premium category.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Long motor warranty
High juice yield
Reason to avoid
High initial cost
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its reliability, quiet operation, and performance with greens and nut milk.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for premium build quality, higher extraction, and long-term peace of mind.
AGARO Imperial focuses on versatility and power with a 240W copper induction motor and slow press extraction. Its screw-shaped auger squeezes fruits thoroughly, leaving minimal waste. The wide 74mm feeding tube allows whole fruits, while the three included strainers support juice, smoothie, and sorbet preparation. BPA-free construction ensures food safety, and the design remains straightforward for daily use. It is aimed at users seeking flexibility without stepping into premium price brackets.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong motor performance
Multiple strainers included
Reason to avoid
Bulky design
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its versatility and strong motor for dense produce.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for all-in-one juicing, smoothies, and sorbet preparation.
Atomberg Althea stands out with intelligent motor control and advanced safety features. Operating at just 40 RPM, it preserves nutrients by minimising heat and oxidation. Intelli Rev automatically clears blockages without manual input. The large hopper reduces prep time, while LED indicators simplify operation. Designed for safety-conscious households, features like hopper lock detection and auto lid cut-off ensure secure use. Assembly and cleaning remain quick through its three-step design.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Auto reverse clears jams
Strong safety features
Reason to avoid
Strong safety features
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the quiet operation and minimal clogging during juicing.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for intelligent automation and maximum nutrient retention.
Glen’s cold press juicer targets convenience with its extra-wide 130mm hopper that accepts whole fruits easily. Operating at 55 RPM, it preserves nutrients while delivering high juice yield. The 250W DC motor provides strong torque with low noise. Three filter options allow users to adjust pulp levels. An auto-reverse function prevents clogging, while detachable parts simplify cleaning. It suits households that juice frequently and prefer minimal preparation.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Largest feeding chute
Strong motor output
Reason to avoid
Takes up counter space
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the wide hopper and reduced chopping time.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for fast prep and high-yield daily juicing.
SOLARA delivers balanced performance with its two-speed cold press system suited for both soft fruits and hard vegetables. The seven-segment spiral auger increases juice yield while limiting oxidation. A reverse function prevents clogging, and BPA-free parts support safe daily use. Compact sizing makes it suitable for Indian kitchens, while easy assembly and dishwasher-safe components simplify maintenance. It offers dependable performance at an accessible price point.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Easy to clean
Good value pricing
Reason to avoid
Narrower feeding chute
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its simplicity and reliable juice extraction.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for affordable cold press juicing with consistent output.
Borosil cold press juicer focuses on compact design and portability without compromising nutrition. Operating at 55 RPM, it limits oxidation while preserving fibre, vitamins, and minerals. The reverse function clears pulp blockages, and the 130W motor handles daily juicing tasks efficiently. Its slim profile saves counter space, making it suitable for smaller kitchens. Easy assembly and separate juice and pulp outlets reduce mess during use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Low oxidation extraction
Compact and portable
Reason to avoid
Not ideal for large batches
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight its space-saving design and easy cleanup.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for compact kitchens and occasional juicing.
Why is a cold press juicer better than a centrifugal juicer?
Cold press juicers operate at low speeds, which prevents heat buildup and limits nutrient loss. They extract more juice from ingredients, leave drier pulp, and produce less froth. This results in better taste, improved nutrient retention, and juice that remains fresh for longer periods.
Are cold press juicers difficult to clean and maintain?
Most cold press juicers are designed with detachable components that can be rinsed easily under running water. Cleaning usually takes a few minutes when done immediately after use. Some models include cleaning brushes or self-cleaning features to simplify regular maintenance.
Does cold press juicing help retain more nutrients?
Cold press juicing helps retain more nutrients by minimising heat and oxidation during extraction. Vitamins, enzymes, and antioxidants remain largely intact compared to high-speed juicing. This method also reduces air exposure, which slows nutrient degradation and helps maintain the natural colour, flavour, and nutritional value of fresh juice for longer periods.
Factors to consider before buying the best cold press juicer for home:
Motor type: Motor type and power for consistent extraction
RPM speed: Lower speeds for better nutrient retention and reduced oxidation
Feeding chute size: Wider chutes reduce cutting and preparation time
Juice yield: Efficient extraction with drier pulp output
Ease of cleaning: Detachable parts for quick and simple washing
Reverse function: Prevents clogging during continuous juicing
Noise level: Quieter operation for early mornings or night use
Build material: BPA-free components for safe, long-term usage
Top 3 features of the best cold press juicers for home:
|Cold press juicers
|Material
|Colour
|Key Features
|Hamilton Beach Professional Cold Press Slow Juicer
|ABS Plastic
|Champagne Gold
|Smart PurePress Technology, low oxidation extraction
|PHILIPS Viva Collection Masticating Juicer
|Plastic
|White
Dishwasher Safe,Wide Mouth
|Kuvings B1700 Cold Press Juicer
|BPA-free Tritan, Stainless Steel, Ultem Auger
|Dark Silver
|Patented JMCS technology, 76mm wide feeding tube
|AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer
|BPA-free Food Grade Plastic
|Silver & Black
|240W copper induction motor, 74mm feeding tube
|Atomberg Althea Cold Press Juicer
|ABS Plastic
|Midnight Black
|40 RPM intelligent DC motor, Intelli Rev auto reverse, big hopper, advanced safety locks, LED indicators
|Glen Cold Press Juicer
|Plastic
|Black
|130mm extra-wide hopper, 250W DC motor
|SOLARA Cold Press Juicer
|Plastic
|Black
|Two-speed operation, seven-segment spiral auger
|Borosil 130W Easy Cold Press Slow Juicer
|Plastic
|Black
|55 RPM slow extraction, compact portable design
