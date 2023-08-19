'Frugal engineering not enough,' Ex-ISRO chief pitches for bigger rockets as Luna 25 could land before Chandrayaan 3

Russia's Luna 25 spacecraft is expected to land before Chandrayaan 3, which has set its soft landing attempt for August 23. Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief, K Sivan, has said that frugal engineering in the country will need to give way to more funding and larger rockets in the future.

"We need bigger rockets and better systems. Frugal engineering is not enough. We need powerful rockets and advanced technology," Sivan told NDTV.

The former ISRO chief added that one positive step by the government is opening up space activities to private industries. He said that the private sector's interest is evident and results are already emerging. "I am sure they will soon be able to take up high-end technology as well. Investment won't be a problem," he told the website.

Sivan's statement comes at a time when Luna 25, a Russian lunar spacecraft launched nearly a month later than Chandrayaan 3 on August 11, is on course to attempt a soft landing on the Moon's south pole on August 21, two days ahead of ISRO's scheduled Vikram Lander touchdown.

Remarkably, the Russian spacecraft will complete its lunar journey in just 10 days, while Chandrayaan 3, launched on July 14, is going to take around 1 month and 10 days. This speed can be attributed to Russia's utilisation of the Soyuz-2 Fregat booster. In contrast, ISRO opted for the Launch Vehicle Mark-III M4 rocket for its third lunar mission, requiring five Earth-bound orbit-raising manoeuvres before entering Moon orbit.

Cost of Chandrayaan 3

Chandrayaan-3's approved cost is ₹250 crores (excluding launch vehicle expenses). According to LiveMint report, the launch services cost approximately ₹365 crore.

Chandrayaan 3 heavier and more advanced compared to Luna 25!

Comparatively, Chandrayaan 3 is more substantial and advanced than Luna 25. It encompasses an indigenous lander module (LM), a propulsion module (PM), and a rover equipped with scientific tools for chemical analysis of the lunar surface. In contrast, Luna 25 does not carry a rover.

Luna-25 has a leaner lift-off mass of only 1,750 kilograms, significantly lighter than Chandrayaan-3's 3,800 kg. This lower mass enables Luna-25 to achieve more effective acceleration, as per the space agency ISRO.

Both missions feature distinct payloads. Luna 25 hosts eight scientific instruments, including gamma-ray and neutron spectrometers, infrared spectrometers, mass spectrometers, and imaging systems.

In comparison, Chandrayaan 3's lander bears payloads like Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) and Langmuir Probe (LP), while the rover carries instruments like Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS).