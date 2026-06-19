Fujifilm launches ‘Spectrum’ tour to connect with photographers and content creators

Photography is no longer limited to professionals carrying bulky camera gear. From content creators and students to hobbyists and working photographers, the imaging community in India continues to expand. Looking to engage with this growing audience, FUJIFILM India has launched "Fujifilm Spectrum," a multi-city roadshow designed to give users hands-on access to its imaging products and photography ecosystem.

FUJIFILM India has launched its Fujifilm Spectrum roadshow, bringing hands-on photography experiences to creators nationwide.

By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read more Read less

The nationwide tour has started in the Delhi-NCR region and will travel to several major cities in the coming months. Built around the theme "Imagine. Create. Inspire.," the initiative aims to connect photographers, filmmakers, visual storytellers and students with Fujifilm's camera technologies and imaging solutions.

Hands-On Experience Across Categories

The opening leg of the roadshow is being held at Museo Camera from June 18 to June 20. The event features interactive product zones, image exhibitions and live demonstrations that allow visitors to explore different areas of photography and content creation.

Participants can test cameras and lenses across dedicated sections focused on vlogging, cinema production, street photography, travel photography, portrait work and the company's large-format GFX camera system. Fujifilm is also showcasing its Instax instant cameras, photo printing solutions, binoculars and other optical products. Live printing demonstrations are part of the experience, giving visitors a chance to see the complete journey from image capture to print output.

Learning Sessions for Creators

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A key part of the event is its educational programme. The Delhi edition includes masterclasses and learning sessions led by photographers and Fujifilm X-Mentors, including Ashish Chawla, Abhimanyu Pandey, Dinesh Khanna and Tarun Khiwal. The sessions focus on topics such as portfolio development, photography techniques and visual storytelling.

The roadshow also extends the company's X Academy initiative, a learning platform that offers workshops and tutorials for photographers at different skill levels. Fujifilm engineers and mentors will be available throughout the event to provide technical guidance and answer questions from attendees.

Open to Students, Professionals and Enthusiasts

The event is open to professionals, students, enthusiasts and members of the public. Visitors can register online and access schedules and tour-related information through the official Fujifilm Spectrum portal.

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{{^usCountry}} As camera brands increasingly focus on community-driven engagement, Fujifilm's latest initiative seeks to combine product experience, learning opportunities and networking under one platform for India's photography community. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As camera brands increasingly focus on community-driven engagement, Fujifilm's latest initiative seeks to combine product experience, learning opportunities and networking under one platform for India's photography community. {{/usCountry}}

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