Gaming PC vs gaming console: Which one should you buy?

The age-old debate about whether you should get a gaming PC/ laptop versus a gaming console isn’t going anywhere, and that’s because both sides still make a compelling case for themselves. A gaming PC will let you do much more than just play games but this do-it-all solution comes at a price, and it’s usually a steep one. A console is built for one purpose only, which is gaming, and it doesn’t hurt that it’s cheaper and usually lasts longer. There are a lot more subtleties though that need to be considered before you make your decision, and we’ll go over some of the main points to see which side makes a stronger argument. Here are some decision factors to help you make the right choice. between a gaming PC and a gaming console.

Cost of ownership

A gaming console is a cheaper option compared to an equivalent gaming PC, hands down. While handheld gaming consoles can get as pricey as a modest gaming PC, traditional consoles from Sony and Microsoft hover around the Rs. 50,000 mark or below. This might seem like a huge amount, but it’s nothing compared to building or buying a high-end gaming PC. A console also comes with everything you need to get playing immediately, including games if you opt for a bundle. However, console games tend to be more expensive than PC games, especially new launches.

While the prices do eventually drop and you can get some good deals during sales, it’s still usually higher than what you’d pay for a PC version of that same game. One advantage of console games is that you have the option of buying physical discs, which are a lot cheaper in the used games market. Stores like GameLoot and CEX offer a wide selection of used games at much lower prices, and they’ll even buy back the games that you’re done playing. Owning a console can be an expensive affair if you are the type that buys new games on day one, but waiting for deals or buying used can mitigate this.

Building or buying a good gaming PC is a much bigger up-front cost. A decent configuration would generally start around Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 80,000, and the sky’s the limit from here. This is the cost for just the PC itself, as your monitor, speakers, keyboard, and other peripherals are additional costs. A gaming laptop would be a good alternative as it’s an all-in-one package, but you sacrifice the ability to upgrade and customise it.

PC games on the other hand are much cheaper than console games. It’s also easier to find a good deal on even new titles thanks to perpetual deals on platforms like Steam, GOG, Humble Bundle, and more. PC games are also exclusively sold digitally these days, making them easier to buy. You can’t share the game though with a friend or anyone else in your family like you do with a physical disc, unless they play it via your account.

Winner: Consoles

Technical know-how

Ease of use is a big factor for many when choosing between a gaming PC and console, and here the console wins once again. Whether it’s a handheld device or one that plugs into your TV, gaming consoles are the easiest to set up and get playing. The two big names in the market are the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X. Both these consoles are capable of 4K gaming, and will be good for another few years at the very least. Microsoft has a cheaper option called the Series S which lacks a disc drive, is less powerful, and supports a lower resolution output. If you have a non-4K TV, then this is a good affordable alternative.

Games designed for consoles will automatically run great without you having to tinker with anything. This is because these consoles have the same spec globally, so developers can really find-tune the performance for a fixed type of configuration. It’s okay if you don’t have any technical knowledge about what’s inside your console, since it doesn’t matter. As long as the game supports it, it will run well.

PC gaming is a whole other can of worms. There are hundreds of ways to build a gaming PC, and you need to know what you’re doing before you get your hands dirty. Even if you buy a pre-built one, you should know what combination of CPU and GPU is ideal for the type of games you want to play. Then there’s the resolution of your monitor you plan to use. Unlike console games, playing an equivalent, visually demanding PC game at 4K will require a powerful graphics card. This alone can cost upwards of 1 Lakh Rupees.

There are also other factors like the cooling system you choose, choice of cabinet for good airflow, picking a fast SSD, an adequate power supply for future upgrades, and the list goes on. On the software side, you also need to be on top of Windows and driver updates for all the hardware in your system, be able to diagnose and fix Windows or game crashes due to driver conflicts, and other little hiccups that are part and parcel of PC gaming.

Winner: Consoles

Library of games

This is where PCs come back swinging. There’s a massive game library available for Windows PCs that includes AAA titles, indie games, to even Xbox and PlayStation titles. Off late, we’ve been seeing many PlayStation exclusives like God of War, Spider-Man, and Death Stranding making their way to Windows PCs. If you have subscriptions to services like Xbox Game Pass, you’ll get day-one access to new launches without having to buy the game.

The graphics quality of PC games can be pushed far beyond what a console can achieve. Because of the diverse PC hardware at a gamer’s disposal, game developers can really push the envelope in terms of lighting, textures, and physics in games, which would otherwise be very difficult to do on a console. First Person Shooters (FPS) especially are also way more enjoyable on a PC, due to the keyboard and mouse setup.

That’s not to say console games don’t look great. Games running on current-gen consoles from Sony and Microsoft look spectacular, with many titles offering features like ray tracing and 120Hz gaming up to 4K resolution. These consoles even support 8K TVs, but actual gaming at 8K is a bit of a stretch. Most games are also made with consoles in mind and are released first for them. The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI will only be available for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S when it launches next year, which says a lot. Not to mention newer titles built on Unreal Engine 5 look absolutely spectacular with life-like character models, textures, and lighting, all running seamlessly on current-gen consoles.

Winner: PCs

Maintenance

Buying a gaming console is a one-time purchase as you don’t have to worry about upgrading any parts for the entire duration that you own it. We’re talking about a good five to seven year run before you need to think about upgrading to a new model. Plus, even when newer models do come out, game developers continue to support the previous generation for a long time. The only thing you might want to upgrade or add is more storage, but even that is a simple process.

The controller is the only thing that takes the maximum wear and tear, and over time you might feel the need to swap out the battery or buy a new one if it starts giving issues. Other than that, there’s not much in terms of maintenance that you need to worry about.

The upgradability of PCs is a double-edged sword. On one hand, you have the flexibility to upgrade only the parts that need replacement or improvement. This allows you to swap your graphics card for a more powerful one, add more RAM to reduce load times, or use a heavy-duty cooler for the CPU if you need to push it beyond its limits.

On the other hand, a gaming PC needs regular maintenance to keep it running like new. Dust build up inside the cabinet can throttle performance and cause components to overheat. You need to ensure you have the right drivers for all the components too, as sometimes an update can cause a conflict with other hardware drivers causing Windows or games to behave oddly, thereby impacting performance. As the years go by, newer titles may have higher requirements to be able to run the game at full tilt, forcing you to either upgrade components or compromise on the visual quality.

Winner: Consoles

Performance and capabilities

A high-end gaming PC will let you play all the big titles at the best possible graphics quality. But since it’s a PC, you can do much more with it like use it for professional video editing or audio mixing. If you spend wisely on the right components, your gaming PC should be relevant for a good number of years before you need to start thinking about upgrades. Thanks to the wide variety of ports, you can do a multi-monitor setup or connect any number of peripherals like an electronic drum kit for recording a track. The versatility of the PC is pretty much unmatched.

A gaming console has other capabilities too, but the software and the type of apps available limit the possibilities. You can do live streaming, watch movies, browse the web, listen to music, and even play Blu-ray movies and TV shows (on some consoles with a disc drive). You can technically use it as an alternative to a Fire TV stick or Google TV as well, since most of the popular streaming services have apps for the major game consoles.

Winner: PCs

Verdict

While there’s no right answer for this debate, you should ask yourself two questions before making a decision – what are the types of games you want to play and how much are you willing to spend? A gaming console would be the ideal solution for most people as it’s affordable, easier to live with, and it will last you many years before you need to think of buying a new one. Depending on the console you pick, you’ll have access to exclusive titles that might not be available on other platforms or the PC. A console is also more portable than your average gaming PC, making it easier to travel with.

If you’re not into playing graphically demanding games or simply love playing older titles or multiplayer PC games, a basic mid-range gaming PC should do the trick. It will probably still be more expensive than a console, but you’ll be able to do much more than play games on it. If you’re dead-set on playing the best looking games without compromise, a high-end gaming PC trumps a console any day. You’ll be paying three or four times the price of a single gaming console, but the experience will be like no other.



Written by: Roydon Cerejo