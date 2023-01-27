Get iQOO 9 Pro 5G from Amazon at less than 60,000. Check details

Amazon India's Smartphone Upgrade Sale is currently underway and will conclude on January 31. iQOO's 9 Pro 5G is among the smartphones being offered at a bumper discount in the sale. Both variants of the phone – 12GB RAM, 256GB storage; 8GB RAM, 256GB storage – carry a discount of up to ₹18,050 in exchange offer, and ₹15,000 without exchange.

iQOO offer and discount

The original maximum retail price (MRP) of the two models is ₹79,990, and ₹74,990, respectively. On the reduced price, customers save ₹5,000 on paying for the device from an ICICI Bank or HDFC Bank credit/debit card. This way, therefore, you get the product for less than ₹60,000 regardless of the variant.

iQOO: Features and specifications

The Chinese manufacturer has given a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display in this smartphone, and pixel resolution of 3,200x1,440. As its processor, 9 Pro 5G has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1; a 4,500 mAh battery is used to charge the device, and supports fast charging of 120 W.

For photography, meanwhile, there is a triple camera setup with LED flash. It also boasts of a fingerprint sensor.

