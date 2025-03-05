Get JioHotstar subscription free for 3 months with Jio and Vi recharge plans

In a major OTT merger, Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema recently became a single OTT platform named “JioHotstar.” This new platform provides users with the latest movies, web-series, HBO originals and keeps viewers entertained with live sports matches. With the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 streaming live on JioHotstar, many must have opted for a premium subscription plan to catch all the latest entertainment pack. However, with India clearing the semi-finals and headed for the finals on March 7, users must get the premium subscription plan to get uninterrupted sports updates. While the original JioHotstar subscription plan starts at Rs.149 for 3 months, Jio and Vi SIM users can get it for free. Know how to get a free JioHotstar subscription for 3 months. Here’s how to get a JioHotstar subscription for free for 3 months if you are a Jio or Vi SIM user.(hotstar.com)

Top 5 affordable recharge plans for free JioHotstar subscription

Jio Cricket Data Pack at Rs.195: This is a special plan for Jio users to avail 3 months of free JioHotstar subscription along with 15GB of 4G/5G data for 90 days. Since it's a data pack, it will not include calling or SMS benefits. Additionally, note that the JioHotstar can only be logged into one device at a time.

Jio Prepaid Plan at Rs.949: This is a new all-inclusive prepaid plan which provides users with 84 days of validity. The plan includes unlimited voice calls, 2GB data per day, and 100 SMS per day. Apart from these benefits, users can also take advantage of a JioHotstar subscription free for a 3-month period.

Vi Data Pack at Rs.151: This plan is similar to Jio’s Cricket Data Pack, but it provides only 4GB of data for 30 days. Along with data, users can also enjoy 3 months of a free JioHotstar subscription. However, they will have to pay extra for data in 2nd and 3rd months.

Vi Data Pack at Rs.169: Vi also provides another data pack that provides more data in the same 30-day period. With this data pack, users can take advantage of 8GB of data by just paying Rs.18 extra. This pack also includes a free JioHotstar subscription for 3 months.

Vi Prepaid Plan at Rs.469: This full-fledged plan includes unlimited voice calls, 2.5GB data per day, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. Along with these benefits, users can also enjoy the JioHotstar subscription. This plan also includes unlimited data between 12 AM and 6 AM. Therefore, users can stream as much as they want within the timeframe.