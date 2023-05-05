Get ready to catch Mega Pinsir and more at Pokemon GO's "A Valorous Hero" event

Niantic's Pokemon GO has announced an intriguing brand-new event called "A Valorous Hero" which will mark the debut of Mega Pinsir in the game.

Pokemon GO announces "A Valorous Hero" event for Team Valor fans! (Image Credit: Niantic)

The upcoming event is among the confirmed events scheduled for May in the game, providing players with an arsenal of contents to look forward to.

The very first event in May will be the ‘Community Day’ featuring Fennekin, the exotic fox Pokemon that trainers can catch and evolve while unlocking special moves.

The second event is Raid Day, which will introduce Kleavor in Pokemon GO. This Bug-Rock-type Pokemon was discovered in the Hisui region, which is featured in the upcoming game, Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Lucky trainers will be able to find a shiny Kleavor in three-star raids.

After the announcement of "An Instinctive Hero" centered on Team Instinct, the game has now announced "A Valorous Hero," which focuses on Team Valor. This event will be held from May 11 at 10 am until May 17 at 8 pm local time.

Players can participate in Mega Raids to catch the newest Mega exclusive, Mega Pinsir, with a shiny chance. Capturing Pokemon during the event will yield double Candy, and players at level 31 or higher will have to double the chance to earn Candy XL.

Meanwhile, One-star raids will feature Hisuian Growlithe, Galarian Ponyta, and Hoothoot, while three-star raids will feature Galarian Stunfisk, Druddigon, Hisuian Braviary, and Hisuian Avalugg.

The May event will also feature five-star raids with Tapu Fini. Special Research will reward players with an encounter with Ponyta wearing a Candela-themed accessory, and Timed Research will give Pokemon GO players a Fast TM and a Charged TM. Completing Field Research tasks will yield Stardust, Revives, Hyper Potions, and an encounter with Ponyta.

With the announcement of this Team Valor event, players are now eagerly awaiting the announcement of the third faction in Pokemon GO, Team Mystic.

It is encouraging to see that Niantic continues to flow fresh updates in Pokemon GO with such frequency. However, some players are speculating that these events are a diversion tactic to distract from controversies that have arisen over this year, including the recent Sustainability Week controversy.

The addition of Mega Pinsir to Pokemon GO is exciting news for the new joiners. This new event, "A Valorous Hero," provides an opportunity for players to catch the newest Mega and earn extra rewards while participating in the game's various events. With more events promised for

