Get subscription to OTT platforms at no extra cost. Check these recharge plans

The country's major telecom companies Jio, Vodafone-Idea (Vi) and Airtel are offering Amazon Prime Video and Netflix membership at no extra cost with postpaid recharge plans to their customers. By purchasing these plans, you will also get unlimited calling and internet services apart from Amazon Prime Video membership. Let's know about all the entertainment pack subscription packages.

Amazon Prime and Netflix subscription with Jio plan

If you take Jio's postpaid plan of ₹399, then you will get 75 GB data as well as subscription to Netflix and Amazon Prime. On buying a the postpaid plan of ₹599, you will get Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription with 100 GB data. The postpaid plan of ₹799 will give Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription with 150 GB data. On buying a postpaid plan of ₹999, you will get 200 GB data and Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription and buying a postpaid plan of ₹1,499, you will get subscription to Netflix and Amazon Prime with 300 GB data.

Avail OTTs subscription on these Airtel plans

If you take Airtel's ₹499 postpaid plan with 75 GB data, then you will get subscription to Amazon Prime Video and Disney + Hotstar. Whereas you will get subscription of Amazon Prime Video and Disney + Hotstar with 100 GB data on Airtel's 999 postpaid plan. At the same time, 150 GB data on the ₹1,199 postpaid plan and 200 GB data on the ₹1,499 postpaid plan will include subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney + Hotstar.

Vodafone-Idea's Amazon Prime Membership Plan

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) has also launched its Amazon Prime membership plans. By taking Vodafone-Idea's ₹501 postpaid plan, you will get subscription of Amazon Prime, Disney + Hotstar and Zee5 along with 90 GB monthly data. Whereas on taking a postpaid plan of ₹701 along with monthly unlimited data, you will get subscription of Zee5, Amazon Prime and Disney + Hotstar. On the other hand, if you buy a postpaid plan of ₹1,101, you will get subscription to Sony Live Premium, Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime along with monthly unlimited data.

