Gmail down across globe, millions of users affected

Updated on Dec 10, 2022 08:48 PM IST

In India, users complained of undelivered emails and an unresponsive Gmail app.

ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Gmail or Google Mail services are down for many users across the world. Downdetector.com has reported a spark spike in Gmail outage status over the past hour.

According to the reporting site: “Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.”

Users have taken to social media to voice their frustration at the inconvenience.

One wrote: “Gmail is down, you’re not going mad.”

Another said: "Gmail is down, it's not just you. This includes Google Workspace accounts. #gmaildown (Please acknowledge the problem on your status page @GoogleWorkspace!) From the admin console email logs."

A third added: "Is Gmail service down in India? Not able to send any emails nor receiving them from another end. @gmail."

One use tweeted, “#gmail is down for many, a worldwide outage! Calm down!! We will get through this!! If you can’t receive emails you’re in good company with your gmail outage family we will survive!! @gmail”

