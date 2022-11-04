Home / Technology / Gmail will soon help you track your online shopping deliveries

Gmail will soon help you track your online shopping deliveries

Published on Nov 04, 2022 02:33 PM IST

Crores of people worldwide use Gmail as their main email provider. It provides some unique features like allowing users to establish a message expiration date, cancel message access at any time, and need a verification code by text to open messages with Google Gmail's confidential mode.

Gmail is testing new feature which will enhance the shopping experience of users.(Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Google is introducing a new tool to its Gmail service to make the process of tracking online shopping deliveries easier. The search engine giant has said that Gmail will get new features to save users' time and help them keep track of all of their shipments.

A blog post on Google states that Gmail will be able to track orders and display delivery details right in users' inboxes. Orders with tracking numbers will show delivery information even in the user's inbox's list view. Additionally, users can examine summary cards for individual emails in the list view itself as well as the current delivery status.

Google is prepared to begin testing this new function with the majority of the major US carriers and is probably going to extend the service to other markets. The package tracking function in Gmail would provide important information like estimated arrival time and status.

Additionally, the Gmail function will produce labels with information that can be seen at a glance, such as "Arriving tomorrow" or "Delivered today."

Users must enable the option in Gmail's settings in order to receive shipment tracking information. Using the tracking numbers, the email app will automatically look for order updates and display them in the user's inbox. Nevertheless, users can always turn off this feature from the Settings menu.

The email containing the order details will soon be moved to the top of the inbox and Gmail will also display a delay label.

