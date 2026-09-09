Good headphones don't always have to cost a bomb and these 10 highly rated Flipkart picks prove it

Buying headphones is no longer just about finding the cheapest pair with a big battery claim. Comfort, sound profile, noise cancellation and connectivity can make a much bigger difference once you start using your headphones every day. Here we bring together 10 highly rated wireless headphones across a wide price range, from budget-friendly boAt and TRIGGR models to premium options from Sony and Sennheiser. There are also picks for gamers, frequent travellers and listeners who simply want long battery life.
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Sony's WH-ULT900N is the premium option for listeners who want strong bass alongside active noise cancellation. It supports Sony's ULT POWER SOUND modes, LDAC, DSEE and multipoint connectivity, while the 40mm drivers handle everyday music and entertainment. The headphones also fold and include a carrying case, making them suitable for commuting and travel; the headphones come with up to 30 hours of battery life.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Strong bass-focused listening with ULT modes
ANC and multipoint make it useful for travel and work
LDAC support adds a higher-quality wireless listening option
Reasons to Avoid
Quite Heavier than several budget headphones in this list
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The JBL Tune 770NC is a more affordable ANC option, with up to 70 hours of battery life and Bluetooth connectivity. Its focus is straightforward: long listening sessions, wireless convenience and noise cancellation without moving into premium pricing. With a 4.3 rating from more than 6,000 Flipkart ratings, it is also one of the more established options here.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Long battery life suits frequent travellers
ANC adds useful isolation for commutes and work
Strong rating and large review base on Flipkart
Reasons to Avoid
Fewer premium audio features than the costlier Sony and Sennheiser options
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If gaming is part of your headphone routine, the Rockerz 480 brings a 40ms Beast Mode alongside RGB lighting and 60-hour playback. It uses 40mm drivers, supports dual pairing and works with the boAt Hearables app. There is no active noise cancellation, but ENx technology is included for clearer calls.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Low latency is useful for casual gaming
RGB lighting gives it a gaming-focused look
Long battery life and dual pairing add everyday convenience
Reasons to Avoid
No active noise cancellation
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The CMF Headphone Pro packs a strong feature set into a considerably lower price than premium ANC headphones. It has 40mm drivers, 40dB noise cancellation, LDAC support and up to 100 hours of battery life. A quick five-minute charge can reportedly deliver eight hours of playback, while Bluetooth and wired connectivity give you more flexibility.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Excellent feature mix for its price
Long battery life reduces charging interruptions
Wired and wireless modes offer added flexibility
Reasons to Avoid
Premium audio buyers may still prefer higher-end models
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The Trinity 2 headphones has 40mm drivers, BassXpand technology, dual pairing and a 45ms low-latency mode. Its 50-hour battery can also be topped up quickly, with the brand listing 200 minutes of playtime from a 10-minute charge.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Useful feature set at a budget price
Dual pairing helps switch between two devices
Low-latency mode suits casual gaming
Reasons to Avoid
Lower Flipkart rating than several other headphones on this list
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At around the entry-level end of this list, the boAt Rockerz 430 focuses on the essentials. It offers 40mm drivers, deep bass, Bluetooth connectivity, 40ms latency and up to 40 hours of battery life. The on-ear design keeps the headphones relatively straightforward, while the Flipkart listing also includes a one-year warranty.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Affordable entry point for wireless headphones
40ms latency can help with casual gaming
Long enough battery life for regular daily use
Reasons to Avoid
No ANC or premium connectivity features
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The MOMENTUM 4 is the premium audio pick here, with adaptive noise cancellation, deep bass and up to 60 hours of battery life. Sennheiser also offers sound personalisation through its EQ controls, while the headphones support Bluetooth connectivity and fast charging. At this price, they are aimed at listeners who care more about sound and long-term use than simply getting the cheapest option.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Premium sound-focused proposition
Adaptive ANC helps with changing surroundings
60-hour battery is useful for frequent travel
Reasons to Avoid
Significantly more expensive than the other options here
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The Noise Airwave Max XR is built around long battery life, with Flipkart listing up to 120 hours of playback. It also brings noise cancellation, HFA technology, dual pairing and Bluetooth connectivity. At around ₹3,000, it targets buyers who want more than basic wireless playback but do not want to move into premium headphone pricing.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Very long claimed battery life
ANC adds useful isolation for daily commutes
Dual pairing is handy for switching between devices
Reasons to Avoid
Large battery claims should not be confused with premium audio performance
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The GOBOULT Q is a budget-friendly over-ear model with 40mm bass-boosted drivers, four EQ modes and Bluetooth 5.4. It supports both wired and wireless listening, while Zen ENC is designed to improve call clarity. The 70-hour battery and fast charging make it particularly practical for users who spend long hours with headphones on.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Four EQ modes let you change the sound profile
Wired and wireless modes improve flexibility
Long battery life suits extended listening
Reasons to Avoid
No active noise cancellation despite ENC calling support
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The Marshall Major IV remains a distinctive option for buyers who care about design as much as battery life. The on-ear headphones offer up to 80 hours of playback, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5mm connection. Their classic Marshall styling sets them apart from the more conventional budget headphones here, while the foldable design makes them easier to carry.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Distinctive Marshall design
Very long battery life for extended listening
3.5mm connectivity adds a wired option
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- What should I look for when buying headphones?
Consider sound quality, comfort, battery life, connectivity and features such as ANC or low-latency modes based on how you plan to use them.
- Are wireless headphones better than wired ones?
Wireless headphones offer greater convenience and freedom of movement, while wired models can be useful when you want a direct connection without worrying about battery life.
- How important is battery life in wireless headphones?
It depends on your usage. If you travel frequently or listen for several hours a day, a longer battery life can reduce how often you need to charge them.
- Is active noise cancellation worth paying for?
ANC can be useful for reducing surrounding noise during travel, commuting or work. It is worth considering if you regularly use headphones in noisy environments.
- Are over-ear headphones comfortable for long listening sessions?
Over-ear models can be comfortable for extended use, but fit, headband pressure and ear-cup padding vary between models. Comfort is best judged alongside the headphone's weight and design.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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