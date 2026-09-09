Good headphones don't always have to cost a bomb and these 10 highly rated Flipkart picks prove it

Buying headphones is no longer just about finding the cheapest pair with a big battery claim. Comfort, sound profile, noise cancellation and connectivity can make a much bigger difference once you start using your headphones every day. Here we bring together 10 highly rated wireless headphones across a wide price range, from budget-friendly boAt and TRIGGR models to premium options from Sony and Sennheiser. There are also picks for gamers, frequent travellers and listeners who simply want long battery life.

These 10 highly rated headphones are worth checking out

Sony's WH-ULT900N is the premium option for listeners who want strong bass alongside active noise cancellation. It supports Sony's ULT POWER SOUND modes, LDAC, DSEE and multipoint connectivity, while the 40mm drivers handle everyday music and entertainment. The headphones also fold and include a carrying case, making them suitable for commuting and travel; the headphones come with up to 30 hours of battery life.

Specifications Driver 40 mm Battery Up to 30 hr Noise cancellation Yes Connectivity Bluetooth, 3.5 mm Weight 255 g Reasons to Buy Strong bass-focused listening with ULT modes ANC and multipoint make it useful for travel and work LDAC support adds a higher-quality wireless listening option Reasons to Avoid Quite Heavier than several budget headphones in this list

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The JBL Tune 770NC is a more affordable ANC option, with up to 70 hours of battery life and Bluetooth connectivity. Its focus is straightforward: long listening sessions, wireless convenience and noise cancellation without moving into premium pricing. With a 4.3 rating from more than 6,000 Flipkart ratings, it is also one of the more established options here.

Specifications Battery Up to 70 hr Noise cancellation Yes Connectivity Bluetooth Warranty 1 Year Reasons to Buy Long battery life suits frequent travellers ANC adds useful isolation for commutes and work Strong rating and large review base on Flipkart Reasons to Avoid Fewer premium audio features than the costlier Sony and Sennheiser options

If gaming is part of your headphone routine, the Rockerz 480 brings a 40ms Beast Mode alongside RGB lighting and 60-hour playback. It uses 40mm drivers, supports dual pairing and works with the boAt Hearables app. There is no active noise cancellation, but ENx technology is included for clearer calls.

Specifications Driver 40 mm Battery 60 hr Latency 40ms BEAST Mode Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Audio codecs SBC, AAC Reasons to Buy Low latency is useful for casual gaming RGB lighting gives it a gaming-focused look Long battery life and dual pairing add everyday convenience Reasons to Avoid No active noise cancellation

The CMF Headphone Pro packs a strong feature set into a considerably lower price than premium ANC headphones. It has 40mm drivers, 40dB noise cancellation, LDAC support and up to 100 hours of battery life. A quick five-minute charge can reportedly deliver eight hours of playback, while Bluetooth and wired connectivity give you more flexibility.

Specifications Driver 40 mm ANC Up to 40dB Battery Up to 100 hr Connectivity Bluetooth and wired Bluetooth range Up to 10 m Reasons to Buy Excellent feature mix for its price Long battery life reduces charging interruptions Wired and wireless modes offer added flexibility Reasons to Avoid Premium audio buyers may still prefer higher-end models

The Trinity 2 headphones has 40mm drivers, BassXpand technology, dual pairing and a 45ms low-latency mode. Its 50-hour battery can also be topped up quickly, with the brand listing 200 minutes of playtime from a 10-minute charge.

Specifications Driver 40 mm Battery 50 hr Latency 45ms Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Charging 10 mins = 200 mins playtime Reasons to Buy Useful feature set at a budget price Dual pairing helps switch between two devices Low-latency mode suits casual gaming Reasons to Avoid Lower Flipkart rating than several other headphones on this list

At around the entry-level end of this list, the boAt Rockerz 430 focuses on the essentials. It offers 40mm drivers, deep bass, Bluetooth connectivity, 40ms latency and up to 40 hours of battery life. The on-ear design keeps the headphones relatively straightforward, while the Flipkart listing also includes a one-year warranty.

Specifications Driver 40 mm Battery Up to 40 hr Latency 40ms Bluetooth range Up to 10 m Warranty 1 Year Reasons to Buy Affordable entry point for wireless headphones 40ms latency can help with casual gaming Long enough battery life for regular daily use Reasons to Avoid No ANC or premium connectivity features

The MOMENTUM 4 is the premium audio pick here, with adaptive noise cancellation, deep bass and up to 60 hours of battery life. Sennheiser also offers sound personalisation through its EQ controls, while the headphones support Bluetooth connectivity and fast charging. At this price, they are aimed at listeners who care more about sound and long-term use than simply getting the cheapest option.

Specifications Battery Up to 60 hr ANC Adaptive Connectivity Bluetooth Bluetooth range Up to 10 m Warranty 1 Year Reasons to Buy Premium sound-focused proposition Adaptive ANC helps with changing surroundings 60-hour battery is useful for frequent travel Reasons to Avoid Significantly more expensive than the other options here

The Noise Airwave Max XR is built around long battery life, with Flipkart listing up to 120 hours of playback. It also brings noise cancellation, HFA technology, dual pairing and Bluetooth connectivity. At around ₹3,000, it targets buyers who want more than basic wireless playback but do not want to move into premium headphone pricing.

Specifications Battery Up to 120 hr Noise cancellation Yes Connectivity Bluetooth Bluetooth range Up to 10 m Warranty 1 Year Reasons to Buy Very long claimed battery life ANC adds useful isolation for daily commutes Dual pairing is handy for switching between devices Reasons to Avoid Large battery claims should not be confused with premium audio performance

The GOBOULT Q is a budget-friendly over-ear model with 40mm bass-boosted drivers, four EQ modes and Bluetooth 5.4. It supports both wired and wireless listening, while Zen ENC is designed to improve call clarity. The 70-hour battery and fast charging make it particularly practical for users who spend long hours with headphones on.

Specifications Driver 40 mm Battery 70 hr Connectivity Bluetooth and wired Bluetooth 5.4 Weight 205 g Reasons to Buy Four EQ modes let you change the sound profile Wired and wireless modes improve flexibility Long battery life suits extended listening Reasons to Avoid No active noise cancellation despite ENC calling support

The Marshall Major IV remains a distinctive option for buyers who care about design as much as battery life. The on-ear headphones offer up to 80 hours of playback, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5mm connection. Their classic Marshall styling sets them apart from the more conventional budget headphones here, while the foldable design makes them easier to carry.

Specifications Battery Up to 80 hr Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless range 10 m Connector 3.5 mm Weight Not specified Reasons to Buy Distinctive Marshall design Very long battery life for extended listening 3.5mm connectivity adds a wired option

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FAQs What should I look for when buying headphones? Consider sound quality, comfort, battery life, connectivity and features such as ANC or low-latency modes based on how you plan to use them.

Are wireless headphones better than wired ones? Wireless headphones offer greater convenience and freedom of movement, while wired models can be useful when you want a direct connection without worrying about battery life.

How important is battery life in wireless headphones? It depends on your usage. If you travel frequently or listen for several hours a day, a longer battery life can reduce how often you need to charge them.

Is active noise cancellation worth paying for? ANC can be useful for reducing surrounding noise during travel, commuting or work. It is worth considering if you regularly use headphones in noisy environments.

Are over-ear headphones comfortable for long listening sessions? Over-ear models can be comfortable for extended use, but fit, headband pressure and ear-cup padding vary between models. Comfort is best judged alongside the headphone's weight and design.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sparsh Sharma ...Read More Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read Less {{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}} Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. See Less {{^htLoading}} Advertisement SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON {{#usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}