Google adds AI email summaries, smarter docs, and chat features to Workspace

Google has rolled out a new feature in Gmail that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to summarise long emails and conversation threads automatically. This update, part of Google Workspace's May release, introduces summary cards generated by Gemini AI, which appear at the top of lengthy emails to give users a quick overview. The summary updates as new replies come in and can be hidden if users prefer not to see it. Google has added AI-powered summaries to Gmail, Docs, Chat, and Meet to streamline communication and boost productivity.(Pexels)

Before this update, Gmail users had to manually click on the Gemini icon within an email to view an AI-generated summary. Now, Gemini detects which emails require summaries and places them prominently without any action needed by the user. This change aims to save time by offering context upfront, which will help users decide how to respond or prioritise messages.

Also read: Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support

AI Improvements in Chat and Docs

Alongside Gmail, Google Chat also received improvements. Gemini now provides summaries of messages directly in the Chat home view to help users quickly identify conversations that need their attention. This feature supports English, Spanish, and six other languages. Additionally, Gemini can analyse shared Google Workspace files such as Docs or Slides. When a colleague shares a file, users can see a summary in a side panel before opening it, giving them insight into the content immediately.

Also read: Realme Neo 7 Turbo key features tipped online ahead of May 29 launch: Here’s what to expect

Google Docs users now have access to a new tool called the Summary Building Block. Gemini can generate a summary of a document to be inserted at the top. This summary updates whenever the document is edited, ensuring that readers always have the latest information without having to read the entire document first.

New Layouts in Google Meet and Other Updates

On the other hand, Google Meet now features dynamic layout options, including "room" and "individual" tiles. The room tile displays multiple participants on a single screen, while the individual tile focuses on one person's video feed at a time. This flexibility allows users to customise their meeting view according to their needs.

Also read: Uber users can now book Delhi Metro tickets within the app: Here’s how to do it

In addition, Airtel customers on Wi-Fi and postpaid plans now receive complimentary access to Google One. Google is also expanding the languages supported by its ‘Help Me Write’ tool in Gmail, which assists users in drafting emails.