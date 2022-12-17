Google Chrome brings price drop notification feature for online shopping

Google Chrome has launched new features to help users with online shopping. It has enabled its web browser to notify customers about price drop for products, eliminating the need to constantly refresh pages in anticipation of price reduction. "Holiday shopping season continues! Anyone who’s still on the hunt will be happy to learn about a handful of new Chrome features that can help you cross off your gift list (finally)," Sam Birch, a product manager at Chrome Shopping wrote in the company's official blog.

Google Chrome new features for shopping:

1. Price drop notifications

Users can now opt-in to receive an email or mobile notification from Chrome if there is a price drop. The feature has been rolled out starting in the US on desktops and Android devices.

Customers have to select 'track price' in the Chrome address bar while browsing for e-shopping. Tracking of the products can be managed through the side panel or through the notifications that the user receives.

2. Helps to find discount codes

Chrome says that the update will enable the web browser to find discount codes from the retailer and automatically display them at checkout.

3. Use of Google Lens for a price check

While browsing on desktop, users can use Chrome’s 'search image with Google Lens' option to get results in the side panel. Customers will find similar options from retailers and prices. “You’ll even be able to see if the item is in stock or back-ordered,” the blog post read.

4. Helps to check out fast with Autofill

Chrome can fill out details at time of check out automatically with previously saved info, including addresses or payment details from Google Pay. The blog post stated, “We recently expanded the ability to save your payment info to your Google account in 67 more countries.”