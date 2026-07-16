Google confirmed the Pixel Glow feature for upcoming Pixel smartphones, pre orders begin August 12

Google confirmed the most rumoured feature, called Pixel Glow, in a teaser video posted on the Google Store home page. According to the teaser video, it looks like a notification light that can show a full array of colours. Apart from the teaser video, Google also confirmed the pre order date, which is August 12.

What is Pixel Glow?

The Pixel 11 series teaser confirms Pixel Glow. (Google)

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Pixel Glow is the most rumoured feature for the upcoming Pixel series over the last few weeks. There was speculation that this would be a glow ring around the camera bar on the back of the Pixel phone to show notifications and more. But now we have a closer look at it, and it is far from those speculations.

It is a small circular light on the camera bar itself that shows a colour flow effect. That effect gives me the idea that it is not just an LED. It could be a small circular display that can show notifications with the app logo on it, giving you an idea of which app the notification is from.

One thing to notice is that, since the Pixel Glow feature sits right in the camera bar, Google appears to be removing the temperature sensor, which is honestly the best decision. Another detail to notice is that Google mentioned the model shown is the Pixel 11 Pro. This means Pixel Glow may be exclusive to the Pro series and may not come with the regular Pixel 11 devices.

Pixel 11 release date and pre order date

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Google recently confirmed the Pixel 11 series launch date last week and has now also confirmed that pre orders will begin on August 12. According to reports, Google will release four devices in the Pixel 11 family: Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.