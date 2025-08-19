Google Flight Deals: What it can do for you and how to use it

Finding flights, and especially cheap flights, can be a time-consuming process. You often have to check multiple dates, compare various airports, and browse across different airline websites to find the best possible deal. But if you’re short on time, Google now offers a tool called Flight Deals, which is currently in beta. This AI-powered search tool, integrated within the Google Flights ecosystem, allows you to quickly find flights that save you money. Google Flight Deals feature is currently in beta.(Pexels)

The best part is that you can describe your travel plans just as you would to a friend and not mention your destination at all. So, you could just say that you want to travel for the best street food in India, and mention a specific timeline, and Google will get the options for you, including recommendations.

To get started with Flight Deals, tap here to visit the Flight Deals page. Then simply follow these steps:

Step 1: Select your departure location. For example, I’ll choose Jaipur.

Step 2: Write a prompt describing when, where, and how you want to travel.

Step 3: Once your prompt is ready, tap Search Deals. Google will then provide multiple flight options based on your prompt.

Step 4: Open the standard flight interface.

Step 5: To fine-tune any details, simply adjust the options as needed.

Step 6: You can also select or modify details directly from the Flight Deals page, or even include them in your prompt.

You don’t even need to specify a destination. You can simply ask Google for something like “a five-day trip to a city with great food” or “a short trip in the second week of September to a city with cool temperatures.”

Availability and more

Google says it uses advanced AI algorithms to understand the nuances of your request. It then accesses Google Flights data to display all relevant flights and options across various airlines and websites. That said, Flight Deals is currently in beta and is only available in the US, Canada, and India.