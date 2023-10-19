Google for India 2023: YouTube to suggest credible news source, GPay loans | Key highlights

At the Google for India 2023 event that took place in New Delhi on Thursday, the Cupertino-giant announced many new features, AI-powered tools and showcased its strategies for the country. Google dominates with approximately 99 per cent of the search engine market share in India.

Google for India 2023 event held in New Delhi on Thursday.(Google)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Google announces DigiKavach to prevent financial frauds in India

New launches at Google for India 2023 event

Search Enhancements: Google at the event said it is enriching the search experience by incorporating images and videos into search results. For instance, when users seek guidance on topics like "ways to drape a saree," they can access visual and user-friendly AI-powered overviews with images and instructional videos.

Visual Skin Condition Search: A new capability, unveiled at the Google event, on Google Lens allows users to visually search for skin conditions similar to what they observe on their skin. By capturing or uploading photos of the condition through Lens, users can find visual matches to better understand their situation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pixel 8 Production in India: At Google for India 2023 event Alphabet Inc. revealed plans to begin manufacturing its Pixel 8 smartphones in India, with sales set to commence in 2024.

YouTube's 'Watch Page' for News: Google-owned YouTube is set to introduce a 'Watch Page' dedicated to credible news sources in India. This page will recommend videos from trustworthy news outlets and will be rolled out in the coming months.

Merchant Offerings: Google Pay is partnering with ePayLater to provide a credit line for merchants.

Google Pay also introduces sachet loans in collaboration with DMI Finance, starting at ₹15,000, with convenient repayment options.

Expanding Merchant Loans: Google Pay is expanding its portfolio of merchant loans in partnership with ICICI Bank, offering repeat loans powered by Indifi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Consumer Offerings: Google India said that Google Pay has expanded its portfolio of personal loans by adding Axis Bank's personal loans to the platform.

Also, users can now avail credit from banks on UPI and make payments via Google Pay.

Enhanced Security: At Google for India 2023 event, the tech giant said it is enhancing its security measures with Google Play Protect. Users will receive real-time app scan recommendations to check at the code level when installing apps that haven't been previously scanned.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON