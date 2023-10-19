News / Technology / Google announces ‘Made-in-India’ Pixel smartphones

Google announces ‘Made-in-India’ Pixel smartphones

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 19, 2023 12:32 PM IST

The company said it intends to begin with Pixel 8, launched earlier this month. The first Made-in-India Pixels are likely to be rolled out in 2024, it added.

Google will manufacture its Pixel smartphones in India, the company announced on Thursday at Google for India, the ninth edition of its annual India-specific event.

The new Pixel 8 Phone is displayed in New York City, U.S., October 4, 2023. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
The new Pixel 8 Phone is displayed in New York City, U.S., October 4, 2023. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Pixel 8 – it was launched earlier this month – is likely to be the first locally-made smartphone in the lineup, and a roll out is expected in 2024, the tech giant added.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Today, we see an even greater opportunity in making Pixel smartphones available to more people in India, and are very excited to announce our plan to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India,” said Rick Osterloh, Google's Senior VP for Devices and Services, at the in-person event, drawing huge cheers from the audience.

“We will partner with international and domestic manufacturers to produce Pixel phones locally, joining the Make in India initiative” Osterloh further said.

He further described the country as a ‘priority market’ for the Pixel devices, and remarked that in recent years, the Asian nation has ‘established itself as a truly world-class hub for manufacturing, resulting in a thriving environment for businesses to flourish.’

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out