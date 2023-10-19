Google for India 2023 event today. Where to watch live?

The ninth edition of the Google for India will begin at 11 am on Thursday, and the in-person event will feature a host of announcements from the Sundar Pichai-led tech giant for the country of his birth. This is the 9th edition of Google for India (Image courtesy: Google)

“We will be sharing our vision for the next chapter of India's internet journey; from access to the internet to success on the internet with the help of AI,” according to Google.

Where to watch live?

You can watch the event on Google India's official YouTube channel. Alternatively, the live broadcast can also be watched via the player embedded below.

Additionally, the company will provide live updates on its handle on X (formerly Twitter).

What to expect?

There will be as many as nine speakers. Also, Google's preview for the event featured an image (see lead picture) of Chandrayaan-3 mission's Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover. An announcement, therefore, could be on the successful mission, or the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the national space agency.

Announcements related to artificial intelligence (AI) will also be made.

What was announced at 2022 edition?

At the 2022 edition, held on December 19 last year, the Mountain View, California-headquartered firm introduced features such as Multisearch with Lens, Bilingual search results, Improved speed recognition for ‘Hinglish,’ Project Relate, partnership with NeGD (National eGovernance Division), enhanced Google Pay features, and more.

