Google For India 2023 Event: Sundar Pichai's tech giant to share ‘vision for India’ on Thursday

The 9th edition of Google for India is set for Thursday, with the tech giant anticipated to unveil advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and internet technologies during its annual event. Google for India 9th edition: Advancements in AI and internet technologies to be unveiled(Google)

Google has given a preview of the event with an image of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander and Pragyan rover. “We will be sharing our vision for the next chapter of India’s internet journey: from access to the internet, to success on the internet with the help of AI,” it said.

Google For India 2023 event watch live

Google's India-specific event is scheduled to commence at 11 am on October 19. The live broadcast of the in-person event will be accessible through the Google India YouTube channel in the below window.

What did search engine giant announce during Google for India 2022 event?

1. Multisearch with Lens: Google unveiled the ability to perform multi-search using both text and images simultaneously. By opening the camera in the Google app, you can capture an image or utilise a screenshot, and then supplement text to your query. Additionally, Google introduced a 'Search in video' feature to swiftly locate specific content within lengthy video clips.

2. Bilingual Search Results: To cater to individuals who use multiple languages for seeking and exploring information, Google announced the implementation of bilingual search results pages. This feature allows users to access search results in their preferred language.

3. Improved Speech Recognition for Hinglish: Google unveiled an enhanced speech recognition model designed to better understand individuals who speak in Hinglish (English mixed with Hindi language). This model considers factors such as accents, ambient sounds, context, and speaking styles to enhance speech recognition accuracy.

4. Project Relate: Google introduced Project Relate, an application trained to recognise unique speech patterns in people with non-standard speech.

5. Partnership with NeGD: Google announced a partnership with the National eGovernance Division (NeGD) to facilitate easy access to official documents from Digilocker directly within the Files by Google app on Android.

6. Enhanced Google Pay Features: Google Pay introduced a new feature that simplifies access to transaction history. Users can verbally query Google Pay with natural language questions, such as "Show me how much I spent on coffee last week," making it more intuitive and user-friendly.

