Google Gemini now lets you create custom storybooks with audio in 45+ languages: Here’s how

Google has added a new feature to its AI assistant Gemini, allowing users to generate customised, illustrated storybooks that include audio narration. The feature, known as StoryBook, aims to target families with young children and to offer a simple way to create and personalise storytelling experiences. Google's Gemini now lets users create personalised storybooks with illustrations and audio narration using simple prompts.(REUTERS)

Create Stories with a Single Prompt

To get started, users need to type only a single prompt describing the story idea they want. Gemini then generates a ten-page story, complete with visuals and audio. The artwork is created using AI and supports multiple styles such as comics, pixel art, claymation, crochet, and colouring book illustrations. Users can choose between higher-pitched and lower-pitched voice options for the narration.

Gemini will display the finished book in a two-panel layout. On the right side, the storybook appears with its illustrations, while the left panel remains interactive, which lets users make changes to the story, translate it into another language, or adjust the illustrations. The AI currently supports over 45 languages, making the feature accessible to a global audience.

Furthermore, users can also input specific learning goals into their prompts. For instance, someone might ask for a story to teach kindness or explain a scientific topic to a child. Gemini adapts these inputs to shape both the content and tone of the story. To increase personalisation, users may upload their own photos or documents, which allows the story to include personal artwork or reference real-life events.

Access and Sharing Options

The storybooks created in Gemini can be downloaded for offline reading or printed out. Google is also offering an option to generate a shareable link, so users can send the story digitally. The tool is accessible on both desktop and mobile platforms and works in all languages that Gemini currently supports.

In a separate announcement, Google recently revealed that it will offer a free one-year subscription to its AI Pro plan for eligible college students in India. This plan gives access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, the Deep Research feature, Veo 3 video generator, and extended usage limits in NotebookLM, Google's AI-based note-taking tool.